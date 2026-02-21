My Daughter Was Bullied Because Of My Fame – Bob Manuel

Veteran actor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, has opened up about the challenges his children faced growing up with a celebrity parent.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Bob-Manuel revealed that his daughter was bullied in secondary school with senior students targeting her because of his fame.

“I have a good family. My kids are grown now. They grew up seeing their father is popular, and they grew with all the inconveniences and all that,” he said.

“I remember when my daughter was in Queen’s College, and some senior students were just punishing her for just being my daughter. “Today, when we talk about it, she will laugh.

But it was not funny, she was in JSS 1 then,” he said. Bob-Manuel shared that he and his wife made a conscious decision to raise their children in public schools, wanting them to experience a normal upbringing and avoid distractions linked to his public image.

He said that the decision was influenced by his own background, having also attended Manuel public schools.