My Daughter Is Not A Thief, Says Father Of Murdered Chinyere In Anambra

…As Family Seeks For Justice

Pa Patrick Awuda, the father of late Chinyere Awuda has insisted that her daughter was never a thief contending that security operatives should ensure that the perpetrators were made to face the law.

Similarly, there has been pressure on the police command in the state to quiz the security department of Cosmilla Hotel following their neglect in the discharge of their duties while the four boys at the club were beating up late Chinyere Awuda.

The security personnel employed to maintain law and order in the hotel is being accused of watching Chinyere Awuda being helplessly beaten to the point of death without giving her protection, a development that is being described as near complexity to the incident.

Recall that the late Chinyere Awuda was beaten to death at a club in Cosmilla Hotel Awka by some boys who accused her of picking money they were spraying on their birthday celebrant.

Another source reported that Chinyere was running as she was being pursued when she fell inside the swimming pool and died in the process.

Meanwhile, the Cosmilla Hotel had remained under lock and key since the Anambra state government announced the sealing off of the compound last week.

When this reporter took a second visit to the hotel no single person was found around the hotel and the Manager whose name was given as Emeka is yet to speak on the incident and his where about not known at the moment.

Pa Patrick Awuda 79 contended that his daughter who graduated from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, did not deserve to die the way she did and called on relevant authorities to ensure that her killers were brought to justice.

He said he described how he felt upon receiving the report of her daughter’s death.

“I called to check on my daughter as usual because she would always call every morning to speak with me but the line wasn’t connecting”

“I then called my son who contacted her friend. We were later taken to the hotel but were made to wait until 4 pm when a Police team came and asked if we wanted to see Chinyere.

“They then took us to the abandoned swimming pool and led me in and I saw the lifeless body of Chinyere with physical injuries, they refused us to take pictures and quickly moved her to the morgue.

“My daughter is a likable person, she is not a thief as alleged, no evidence to show that she stole, she is a murder victim, that is why we are calling for a thorough investigation of this matter,” he said.

“A lot is being said about the cause of my daughter’s death, even the hotel is operating. We ask for an investigation to establish the real cause of her death and it should be made public.

Also speaking, Ekene Awuda, the elder brother of the deceased, said the family had been privileged to see CCTV video footage of the incident leading to her death.

Ekene said the clip showed that she was beaten to death as shown by the injuries on her body and head as seen in the morgue.

“The killers of our sister must not go unpunished and we have confidence in the security operatives that those who murdered our sister would be made to face the law”

“This is the height of inhuman treatment against our sister and we the family members would not take it like that “, he said.