Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has opened up on how his father would reacts after finding out he had tattoos in his body.

According to him, his dad might never forgive him for tattooing his body.

Featuring in a recent episode of the 90s Baby Show, Fireboy explained that he wears jalabiya to hide his tattoos whenever his dad visits him.

He said: “One thing that I would do that can break my dad’s heart? I think I already did; my tattoos.

“Whenever he comes to visit me, I’m always on jalabiya, fully covered. Because tattoos, they break his heart every time he sees them.”

“My dad doesn’t have a problem with my piercing but these tattoos? He will never forgive me for these things.

“But even if I had ended up as a banker, I would still have still had tattoos. It is not even about being an artist for me, I’m just that kind person. I see it as an art.

“Because sometimes, I want to be shirtless and still look like I am dressed up. I want to wear a singlet and stop into a place and still have a presence. That is what tattoos are to me.”

