My Dad Wasn’t There When I Needed Him’ – Davido’s Daughter, Imade Laments

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu’s daughter, Imade Adeleke, has expressed disappointment over her father’s (Davido) absence when she needed him since the death of her late brother, Ifeanyi who died in October 2022, in a drowning accident in his father’s mansion in Lekki, Lagos.

Imade made this known in a WhatsApp message to her grandmother, lamenting how she was saddened by the news of her brother’s death and how her grandmother had failed to visit her after promising to do so.

However, the WhatsApp message was shared by Sophia Momodu, via her Snapchat adding that her grandmother is one of her few friends as she went on to name her other friends. Not stopping there, the little girl spoke about late Ifeanyi.

Sophia had blurred out some parts of the message posted online, but netizens could decipher some of the words covered.