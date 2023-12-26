My Dad Kept Malice With Me For 10 Years – Alibaba

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has recounted how his father kept malice with him for a decade for choosing comedy over becoming a lawyer.

Speaking in a recent interview of Christmas edition of The Honest Bunch Podcast, Alibaba recalled leaving the university to inform his dad about his intention to become a comedian and how his reaction forced him to abscond from home.

He said he became determined to be a successful comedian in a bid to prove his father wrong.

Alibaba said, “My dad is a bookworm. He got his PhD at 86. I told him, I said, ‘Daddy, I came from school to tell you something.’ He said, ‘Okay, have you been rusticated?’ I said, ‘No. I’ve decided that I don’t want to read law. I want to do comedy.’

“He asked, ‘Comedy like what?’ I said, ‘Like cracking jokes.’ He laughed and asked my younger brother to call my uncle who lived close by. When my uncle came, he asked what the matter was and I said I didn’t want to read law again and that I wanted to do comedy.

“He said that means I’ve found another father, stressing that I can’t be part of the family and won’t read law. He said all the money my dad spent on me was wasted. He told my dad to handle the situation and left.

“I knew I couldn’t sleep in that house because my dad would beat me. So as my uncle was going out, I followed him to lock the burglary and I didn’t go back in. And my dad and I didn’t talk from 1988 – 1998. Ten years. I tried to reach out to him. I went one time to talk to him but he didn’t want to see me.

“This was the thing. So people ask, ‘Where did you get the inspiration to become a great comedian?’ I was committed. I was like I want to prove him [my Dad] wrong.”