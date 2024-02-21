My Dad Co-Wrote Nat’l Anthem But Never Got Credit – Eddy Remedy

Veteran Nigerian singer and former member of The Remedies, Edward Ashiedu Brown, better known as Eddy Remedy, has claimed that his father was among those who wrote the Nigerian national anthem.

According to Eddy, his father, Ashiedu Brown, was a retired police officer, who was in the Nigeria Police Band that composed the national anthem but all the credits were given to his boss, Benedict Elise Odiase, the director of the band.

Speaking in a recent interview with Daddy Freeze, the veteran singer noted that till date, his father has not been given any national honour for his contribution to the national anthem.

READ ALSO:

Eddy Remedy also claimed that his father’s sad experience made him oppose his son’s musical career because he believed that he would never be rewarded by Nigeria.

He said, “Now I understand why my dad didn’t want me to do music. Because they did the same thing to him. My Dad was among those who wrote the national anthem.

“But what did he get? Did they give him any recognition? Instead, they gave all the credit to his boss, (Benedict) Odiase, who was the commissioner of Police then,”.

Watch Video Below;