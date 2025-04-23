My Critics Are Using Police To Find Me Again – Portable

The ‘Zazuu’ crooner took to his Instagram page to lament this, barely a week after he was released from jail.

According to him, ever since it became known that Burna Boy gave him money for defeating Speed Darlington, people are now looking for him to arrest, stressing that his arrest is getting out of hand already.

Portable said; “Them hear say ODOWGU don send money them don start to dey use police dey look for me again make sha no k‘!l me because this don _ dey too much”

Reaction trailing this posts:

iam_posilani wrote: “You self dey private na OG you dey craze?”

crownbee01 wrote: “You are the weapon fashioned against yourself arindin”

mide_sola_ wrote: vacation ya niyen”

olasrichie16_ said: “If I was Davido | may somehow arrest him again lol cos why him dey use style talk to Davido about giving only advice not money”

real_ajoke1234 wrote: “Why u self no get any secret ehn portable’

happiokos_comedy said: “Dem wan collect their share na”

yenii_xx said: “Omo i con dey pity for portable”

petra_luciah wrote: “Omo make them let this portable rest na Nawa o”

