My Constituency Briefing Peaceful, Not Disruptive – Etteh

The Member representing Eket/Onna/Esit-Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Okpolupm Etteh, has stated that his constituency briefing with stakeholders was a huge success, contrary to reports circulating on social media.

In a press statement issued through his Media Unit on Sunday, Etteh described as misleading an online publication titled “Angry Youths Storm Etteh’s Stakeholders Meeting in Eket, Reject Second Term Bid or Any Ibeno Bid.”

The statement clarified:

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored such baseless propaganda. However, in the interest of truth and to prevent the deliberate distortion of facts intended to mislead the public, it has become necessary to set the record straight.”

The briefing took place at the Basement Hall of Villa Marina Hotel, Eket, where residents of the four local government areas, Eket, Onna, Esit-Eket, and Ibeno gathered for a well-attended stakeholders’ meeting.

“The session was peaceful, engaging, and highly productive, providing an opportunity for the Honourable Member to interact with key stakeholders and present updates on his legislative activities and constituency development efforts,” the statement added.

It noted that while the briefing was ongoing, a handful of faceless individuals, allegedly sponsored by a few desperate state actors from Eket and Esit-Eket, attempted a poorly orchestrated stunt along Marina Road, far from the event venue.

“These individuals, who were neither genuine youths of the constituency nor participants in the meeting, gathered briefly, took a few snapshots, and dispersed almost immediately. Shortly thereafter, their sponsors, through certain media agents, began circulating a fabricated story online to create the false impression that the stakeholders’ meeting was disrupted by angry youths. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The statement described the publication as a blatant falsehood, deliberately designed to misinform the public and undermine the unity and progress of the Eket Federal Constituency.

“The sponsors and purveyors of this narrative have clearly demonstrated their desperation and fear of the growing acceptance and commendable performance of Okpolupm Etteh. For the avoidance of doubt, the stakeholders’ briefing was attended by numerous respected leaders and prominent personalities who can attest to the peaceful and constructive atmosphere of the event.”

Among the attendees were Chief Bassey Dan-Abia Sr., chieftain of the APC and former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); Chief Nduese Essien, Leader of the Eket Senatorial District Elders Forum and former Minister of Lands and Housing; Comrade Nsibiet John, State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists; and Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser to the President of the Senate and former Member of the House of Representatives, among others.

The Media Unit urged members of the public to disregard the misleading publication, calling it a politically motivated attempt to distort facts and incite discord.

“Rep. Okpolupm Etteh remains focused on delivering effective representation, fostering unity across the four local government areas, and consolidating the developmental strides already being achieved,” the statement concluded.

The statement also called on political actors to engage with maturity, civility, and respect for the truth, rather than resorting to cheap propaganda and sponsored misinformation.