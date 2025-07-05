My Choice Of Hairstyling As Course In School Was Met With Mockery –Johnson

Mr. David Johnson is an award-winning hair stylist. He told Flora Onwudiwe that his mother’s support gave him confidence to pursue his passion. He spoke on other issues. Excerpts:

What informed the choice of your career?

I grew up in a family of five, comprising three boys, one girl, and our mother. From an early age, I developed a strong bond with my sister and mother, often spending time observing their routines. I was particularly fascinated by my mother’s meticulous attention to hairstyling, whether it was preparing her wigs or using a hot comb to straighten my sister’s hair. These experiences sparked my early interest in the intricate and creative world of hair and beauty, which continues to inspire me to this day.

What were your early challenges?

When I informed my friends and family of my aspiration to become a hairdresser, their reactions were of surprise, as the profession was predominantly perceived as a woman’s field at the time. However, my mother offered unwavering support, which gave me the confidence to pursue my passion. When I began my first class in college, I was the only male student in attendance. During that period, most men gravitated towards fields like construction and building, and my choice of study was often met with mockery from my peers. Despite these challenges, I remained committed to my craft and was honoured to receive the Junior Hairdresser of the Year award. This recognition validated my dedication and efforts in the field.

How do you succeed in the midst of competition?

To excel in this highly dynamic and competitive industry, I prioritise staying updated with emerging trends and innovative styles to meet the evolving needs of my clients consistently. My commitment to professional growth and adaptability ensures that I can deliver the highest quality services tailored to individual preferences. Over the years, I have cultivated a strong and dedicated client base, many of whom have entrusted me with their hair care for a long time and remain steadfast in their loyalty, often refusing to seek services elsewhere. This trust is a testament to the quality and consistency of my work.

How can we distinguish a hairstylist from a hair dresser?

While both roles involve working with hair, a hair stylist is generally seen as having a more creative and comprehensive approach to hair care and styling, while a hair dresser may focus on the fundamental aspects of hair cutting and basic styling.

What makes you a professional hairstylist?

A professional hair stylist combines technical skills with creativity, effective communication, and a commitment to ongoing education. This blend of attributes allows them to provide exceptional service and stay relevant in a constantly evolving industry.

When a woman is approaching menopause, is it advisable to stop her from going to the salon or what type of hair products would you recommend for her?

Women transitioning through menopause can maintain their salon routines while benefiting from specialised hair care products designed to address their evolving needs. Utilising products that emphasise moisturising, volumising, and protecting the hair can effectively support its health and vitality during this period of change.

How about expectant mothers and nursing mothers including children? Type of hair products?

For expectant and nursing mothers, as well as children, it is essential to select hair care products that are specifically formulated to be gentle, safe, and appropriate for their unique requirements. Regular visits to a trusted salon can be advantageous in maintaining healthy hair, but it is important to ensure that any treatments or procedures are thoroughly discussed with qualified salon professionals and healthcare providers to prioritise safety and well-being.

Can a climate, region or weather be a factor for hair breakage?

Climate and weather conditions can play a significant role in hair health and contribute to breakage. By understanding these factors and adjusting hair care routines accordingly, individuals can help protect their hair and maintain its strength and vitality.

We learnt that not having sufficient rest, or not eating sufficient fruits and balanced diets can contribute to hair breakage?

Certainly. Adequate rest, proper nutrition, and a well-balanced diet are crucial factors in maintaining optimal hair health and preventing hair breakage. Lack of sufficient rest and poor nutritional habits can detrimentally affect hair strength and resilience. By prioritising a diet rich in essential nutrients and ensuring ample rest, individuals can enhance hair vitality, promote stronger strands, and mitigate the risk of breakage. It is imperative to acknowledge the integral role these lifestyle factors play in supporting overall hair health.

Would it not be too romantic when your wife walks into your salon for you to do her hair?

No, I think it makes for an even better connection between the two individuals and can leave their partner feeling loved and catered for.

You can speak as a professional because of the training background in Europe, so what hair products can you recommend to a client from the continent of Africa ?

When recommending hair products for clients of African descent, it is crucial to consider the specific characteristics and needs of their hair. African hair is typically curly or coily and often prone to dryness and breakage, requiring products that prioritise hydration, nourishment, and protection. High-quality products such as moisturising shampoos and conditioners, as well as natural ingredients like aloe vera, rosemary oil, virgin oil, and shea butter, are highly beneficial. Additionally, homemade protein treatments using ingredients like eggs, avocado, and banana can provide deep conditioning and strengthen the hair. By tailoring recommendations to these unique needs, clients can achieve and maintain healthy, resilient hair that thrives in diverse climates and conditions.

Some of the hair products that you recommend to your clients, do you work with the companies that produce these products? How do you know that a product is good for the texture of the hair?

While I may work directly with companies that produce these hair products, my recommendations are based on extensive research, personal experience, client feedback, and professional training. This holistic approach ensures that the products I suggest are well-suited to the diverse textures and needs of my clients’ hair.

As an award-winning hair stylist what edge do you have over other competitors?

Achieving a competitive edge in any industry requires a strategic blend of ongoing professional development, innovative thinking, outstanding customer service, robust networking, impactful marketing strategies, and an authentic dedication to one’s craft. By prioritising these key elements, professionals can establish themselves as leaders in their field, foster long-term success, and distinguish their brand in even the most competitive markets.

At 57 years, are you fulfilled in life?

At this juncture in life, I find profound fulfilment and gratitude in the progress I have made across various dimensions, including my achievements, relationships, personal growth, health, passions, and contributions to others. Each of these areas has played a pivotal role in shaping my journey and fostering a deep sense of appreciation for the milestones I have reached thus far. Moreover, my faith in God has served as a foundational pillar, enriching my perspective and providing strength and clarity as I navigate the complexities of life. This holistic alignment of values and accomplishments has enabled me to reflect on my path with a sense of purpose and optimism for the future.

Could you tell us about your growing up?

I was raised in a household of five, with my mother, a single parent to four children, who worked tirelessly across three jobs to provide for our family. While we did not have the opportunity to go on vacations, my mother prioritised saving to purchase a family home rather than renting. Despite her demanding schedule, she always ensured to take two weeks off during school holidays, dedicating that time to engaging with us at parks and other local attractions, creating cherished memories within our means.