Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, on Monday said that her children are benefiting from the good deeds she has done over the years.

Speaking in a recent interview with Seun Oloketuyi, the actress reflected on her life, emphasising that she believes the blessings she and her children enjoy today stem from her past kindness and efforts.

She stressed the importance of self-reliance, stating that in times of struggle, no one would sacrifice their well-being for another.

Iyabo Ojo also highlighted how having children at a young age keeps parents feeling youthful.

She credited her daughter, Priscilla, for encouraging her to join TikTok, a platform that has significantly increased her earnings.

She said, "Good pay. I feel like what I am reaping today or my children are reaping today is the good that I have done.

Iyabo Ojo Reacts To 2Face, Annie Idibia’s Separation

"When I die today, nobody is dying with me. When I am hungry right now, no matter how much you love me, you won't give me your womb or your intestines to quench my hunger; I have to sort myself out. "Every man is on his own. When you have kids early, trust me, you don't want to grow old because your kids will always make you feel young. Priscilla talked me into using TikTok. If I didn't have her in my life, I would probably not have made so much money on TikTok." Speaking on the late singer Mohbad's tragic passing, the actress expressed regret over her role in advocating for his body to be exhumed, hinting at second thoughts regarding the decision. Meanwhile, Iyabo is preparing for her daughter's upcoming wedding. After expressing her desire for Priscilla to marry early, her wish came true when Priscilla tied the knot with her fiancee in Tanzania. The couple is now preparing for their white wedding in Nigeria this April, with Iyabo promising an extravagant celebration in Lagos.

