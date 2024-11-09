New Telegraph

November 9, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 9, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. My Children Criticise…

My Children Criticise Me – Messi

Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi has revealed that his children do criticise him when they watch him play.

Messi made this statement while speaking during an interview with Fabrizio Romano.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Messi is the most decorated football player in the world.

The Argentina captain has won over 46 trophies in his glistering career so far.

READ ALSO:

The 37-year-old has also won eight Ballon d’Or awards.

He said, “My kids give me advice… they even criticise me too when they watch games.”

Messi has played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the past.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Peller Hails Tiwa Savage’s Surprise Appearance On His TikTok Live Stream
Read Next

Beyoncé Passes Jay-Z In All-Time Grammy Nominations
Share
Copy Link
×