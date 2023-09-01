My Campaign Promise To Create 150 Millionaires In 4-Year Intact – Namadi

The Jigawa State Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi has said that one of his campaign promises to create 150 Millionaires from the State, is highly realisable.

Governor Namadi made this known while speaking at the flag off of the disbursement of grants to 1000 women for self-reliance which was organized by the Jigawa State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with the Jigawa State Youth Empowerment and Employment Agency.

He said, “It is an important day for us in Jigawa State, as we embark on a journey of transformation and progress. Our administration recognizes the incredible potential of our people, and we are steadfast in our determination to unlock avenues of prosperity for them”.

Governor Namadi explained that the groundbreaking initiative was aimed at uplifting the living Standard of the people, with a resolute commitment to fostering economic prosperity and empowerment.

Governor Namadi emphasized the crucial role that women play in the socioeconomic fabric of the state. “It is a known fact that women always excel in the areas of prudence and judicious use of resources in the home front,” he noted. “We will continue to support women, We are quite aware of the enormous contributions they gave us during the campaign period and even now.”

The Jigawa State Youth Empowerment and Employment Agency was directed to conduct a comprehensive survey so that the insights gained from the survey will serve as a blueprint for the ongoing empowerment efforts that the government is committed to advancing.

This is just the beginning, Governor Namadi declared. “We will not stop until we take this state to greater heights in terms of employment and economic development. Empowering women is akin to attaining peace and prosperity within their homes and society in general.”

“There is yet a bigger one that would come, and by the grace of God, from now to the next four years, we will ensure the creation of 150 empowered individuals that would be called millionaires in this state.”

“There is yet a bigger one that will come, and by the grace of God, from now to the next four years, we will ensure the creation of 150 empowered individuals that would be called millionaires in this state.”

Governor Namadi urged the beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously so that they will achieve the desired goal of the vision.