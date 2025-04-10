My Business Goes Down Anytime I Fight With My Wife – Davido

Share

Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has disclosed that his career and business go down whenever he has a misunderstanding with his wife, Chioma.

The 30BG singer made this claim in his recent interview on the Breakfast Club’, attributing his success in the music industry to Chioma.

He said, “My wife has always had this thing over me since we were young. Every time I fight her, something bad happens to my business.

“If I’m fighting her, she will say, ‘you are fighting me? Sebi your album is coming, you want to fight me right?’ And I will start pleading with her. She has that grace”.

While speaking on Chioma’s relationship with his children from other women, Davido stated that all his kids love her.

He added, “My kids love my wife, especially my daughter. There was a time when I was scared to bring my kids around her, but there has been some growth.

“We were together for 11 years before we got married. We met in school when I was 18 and she was 17.”

New Telegraph reports that Davido, who has children with three baby mamas, got married to Chioma, his long-time girlfriend, in June 2024.

