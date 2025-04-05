My book resonates with migrants, empowers people to be brave –Jamaican writer, Morris

Share

…says ‘I’m 58 % Nigerian’

Mrs. Angela Morris hails from Jamaica, but was born in the United Kingdom. Author of “Don’t Let them stop You now…. It’s Personal, she told Flora Onwudiwe that at 62, she has no regrets in life. She spoke on other sundry issues. Excerpts:

What informed the idea in your maiden publication, “Don’t Let them stop You…. It’s Personal?

Well, I have been an avid reader from the age five. So, I have always loved reading books. I could remember when I was very young, I was taken to the library and I remember my mother used to bring books from the library and that was one of my earliest memories. As I was getting older, I attempted to write a couple of times, and people would always say to me, ‘Angela, you should write a book.’ But life happens, I got married and had children. I had more time to read than to write a book. When I reached 60, then, I asked myself ‘what I would give to myself as a birthday gift? Then, I said to myself, ‘you are going to finish writing the book before you are 61’. That was the drive and I gave myself a target. But I also want to leave a legacy to my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. I want something documented and I want my children to be able to say, ‘Do you know that our mother, grandmother or great grandmother wrote a book? and here’s the book?’ So for me it’s important as a black woman to set the pace because If they know that their grandmother or great grandmother can write a book and publish, that is a legacy and it would inspire them that nothing is impossible.

The title of the book is like an outburst of someone that has been caged for a very long period of time, an opportunity has come to pour out the emotions. Can we link the book to the environment where you were born?

Oh Yes! Yes, is my Command. “Don’t let them stop You…. It’s Personal! That journey of life is coming from my spirit in my adulthood in terms of when you are suddenly submerged as you get older. I was submerged with the opinions, the thoughts of other people. People always want to control the narrative of people, and would always want to make decisions for you. People stopping you from making your decisions. And as black people, we can be very controlling and as you start to emerge as an adult, all of a sudden there are some voices that will be telling you what you should do and what you shouldn’t do. All that advice is coming from a place of fear but that is not helping me and is not helping you either!

And because of the legacy of experience and coming in to a pressing situation (more often than not as a migrant). So what they could do to help us as children is constantly saying things like: ‘don’t do that…. be careful’ because they are scared but if you have something burning inside you and desire, you owe it to yourself to make it happen!

Not deliberately, but sometimes our parents can make us paranoid and frightened. However what is inherent in us, our passions and dreams, never really die. So my book is to tell people, I don’t care what is going on, this is what is inherent in you. Yes I appreciate people who have fears and their concerns, but I can’t let you stop me. Your life, experiences belong to you, not me. I’m different, let me be different, let me be myself. So my book is to empower people to be brave and to have courage, why? Because we have one life.

Is the title appropriate, could there have been any other subtle title to down play the tone of frustration, rage?

It’s interesting to hear that perspective, I personally believe it’s the right title. It’s not about being angry it’s a question: Why are you stopping me? And more importantly why am I letting them stop me? The title brings curiosity, The subtitle is “How to nagivate complex relationships and still make progress” What is this person trying to say, there’s no title out there that is like that. Also, I have a running theme and I have written another book titled; “Don’t Let them stop You, It’s Personal for Teenagers. My Radio show is called, “Don’t Let Them Stop You Show because I believe it is a God given title. What is stopping me from being what I want to be or reaching the height I want to reach? So I am talking to the people who feel stuck and don’t know why. I am living my life and those are the people I am reaching out to also want to live theirs!

What are the challenges you encountered in writing the book?

I was writing before, but never published. So writing wasn’t that difficult. I had some key areas that I want to cover, I put some thought process into how I am going to put it across to the readers. I want the people to read the book and see themselves in the book. I think the biggest challenge is writing the relationship and that’s in chapter four, when you are dealing with the relationships such as “parents-child” or “narcissitic” behaviors. So the challenge was, am I covering enough of the subject that I want to? I didn’t want people to be triggered, so how could I frame it, so that people could have hope, be positive in their lives? At the back of my book I have listed some help organisations for those who might need more support.

“Don’t Let them stop You…has restrictive audience, it focuses on the black race, the Migrants?

It is not restrictive, however, I do believe that both migrant people and their children will identify with much of what I have written. I recently met a lady friend from Ukraine, who read my book. She told me that as she read it she started crying . Since then, she has invited me to come for a presentation for Ukraine embassy, because there are a lot of migrants in the UK from Ukraine. She believed my book resonates with their journey. Anybody who faces barriers in life will identify with my book. As I am also thinking of people who understand the migrant experience or being the child of a migrant, that would understand that there’s a challenge.

The reading culture in Nigeria is low, so they say, but it is not so in the UK, since the book was published in 2023, in terms of sales, does it encourage you as a writer?

Yes. I’m on Amazon, I also do exhibitions. I always get sales. It’s something that you have to push forward because books don’t sell themselves. Because Amazon is full of books all the time, so I do marketing to promote my book. Yes, I am always getting encouraged because I am always getting notifications, but I also do my own promotions. I have Tik Tok, my radio show.

You are a business coach, what type of business?

I help people who want to open their own businesses, so they come to me, I help them to understand from inception (the idea). I work with them and make sure that they get their businesses open. So I am a specialist. I specialise in helping people open Supported Living Businesses. I am also a radio show host as well as being an author now.

Most migrants usually trace their roots to Africa, are you here on the same mission?

I would like to, but that is not why I am here now. If I would do that, then I take a blood test to find my tribe. But I know that I am 58.98 percent Nigerian. I don’t know the tribe that I am from. I suspect that I am Igbo, because the majority of the Nigerians that landed in Jamaica are Igbo; fewer Yorubas arrived but not like the Igbos. I suspect that I am Igbo but I would need to do a blood test. If I get my blood done, that would allow me to go to right places in Nigeria to find my tribe, yes I will go and look for them,

But how soon are you going to do that?

That’s an interesting question. I see the potential in Nigeria. I see this place as a place where I can work and do business. The first thing, is I need to find a company that does the proper blood tests and that test will actually tell you, your tribe. Jamaica is the home of my immediate ancestors and my family, but the potential to do business and to expand I think is more in Nigeria.

Nigerians and Jamaicans seem to have something in common,’Brain Drain’ in search of greener pasture, do you agree?

I think the brain drain concept, yes, I think they are almost similar, because people in Jamaica are running to get their education then go in live in the United States of America or go to the United Kingdom because they feel like the grass is greener on the other side and they want to get the money, and I understand this. However, the realities when people come and stay in the UK they are often in low paying jobs, high rent, really high living expenses. You don’t find many Jamaican people in the high positions of jobs in the UK and you don’t find many black people in high paying jobs in the UK as a whole. I see a lot of black people so stressed, it’s statistically proven that the black race almost always die younger than their white counterparts. It’s because we work harder, not having enough rest and sleep. Because some of us are working crazy hours to get the dollar and pounds but at what cost? and when we overwork we get sick and die and then nobody can help us. This narrative needs to change!

You have sojourned on this earth for more than six decades, any regrets in life?

Absolutely none! Spending time on regrets in my opinion is a waste of energy that you could use constructively for other positive purposes. I believe that our individual journeys are designed just for us. Every personal experience and encounter are there for our learning and development and we don’t have to be stuck in the past. In my book, there is a chapter titled “Bouncing Back from a Setback”. Setbacks are inevitable but how we handle them is more important and I believe that if we can look for the lesson in every experience we will grow as individuals.

You drew your inspiration for those books from your environment. Absolutely, you focused on the migrants, would you in subsequent writings take a look at other issues of life?

Not just my environment but the people I interact with as well as what trending topics are in the news both nationally and globally. I am currently writing a book specifically for women who are in business or want to start their own business. My books run under the “Don’t Let Them Stop You” series.

What message do you have for the migrants who are scattered all over the world?

Wherever you have landed there are opportunities to achieve your dreams! Will you have to do some work? Yes! Will you face some barriers? Yes! Can you overcome barriers and hurdles? Yes! The solution? Don’t give up and don’t let anyone or anything stop you! You are here for a reason, to fulfil the destiny you were born for. It’s also good to read about other people who have accomplished their goals against the odds.

Can we have a peek into your background?

I was born and raised in England by my parents who worked hard and survived the transition from Jamaica to England. They did not allow life to make them bitter or angry. They trusted God with the process and believed that all things work together for good. They did not make us feel that our ethnicity was going to be a burden to us but that we needed to put the work in to get what we want. We (my brothers and sisters and I) were given a strong foundation to believe we can achieve what we want to in life and to believe in our capabilities, for this I am very grateful. I started out working in local government and my journey has taken me to having my own business which I thoroughly enjoy! I have obtained a Master’s Degree in Applied Psychology which has helped me with my writing. I have a wonderful family and I also have three amazing sons and four grandchildren who bring joy to my life everyday!

