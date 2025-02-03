My Best Yet To Come, Onuachu Declares

Share

Southampton striker, Paul Onuachu, has promised more to come after scoring the winning goal in his team’s 2-1 away victory over Ipswich.

Onuachu, along with fellow Nigerian Joe Aribo, found the net to boost coach Ivan Juric’s hopes of climbing up the league table.

Despite sitting at the bottom with just nine points from 24 matches, the 30-year-old striker remains confident in his team’s fight to avoid relegation.

After struggling to score in previous games, Onuachu urged critics to be patient as he looks to improve his goal tally.

He reinforced his determination with a message on Instagram, posting a picture of himself with the caption: “Keep calm and trust the process.

