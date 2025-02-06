Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV star and disc jockey, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj, has revealed that one of her best decisions was relocating to Nigeria from the United States (US).

Taking to her X handle in a post, Tolanibaj revealed that the thought of her relocation didn’t make complete sense to her at the time, but she took the risk.

She noted how it’s been six years since she moved to Nigeria, and she couldn’t be happier.

She wrote: “Honestly, one of the best choices I ever made in life was relocating to Nigeria. I’m grateful to God for the timing of my move.

“The thought of moving didn’t make complete sense to me at the time, but it just felt right, and I took the risk.

“It’s been six interesting years, and I couldn’t be happier.”

New Telegraph reports that Tolanibaj rose to fame after participating in the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2020, tagged the Lockdown Season 5.

