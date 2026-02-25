My Appointment Shows Tinubu’s Monitoring Officers’ Performances – Disu

…vows zero tolerance for corruption

The new Acting Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has said that his appointment by President Bola Tinubu indicates that he monitors officers’ activities across the country.

Fielding questions from State House Correspondents after his decoration by President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, Disu, who said his appointment came as a surprise, said: “The president mentioning a lot of activities about me, mentioning areas I have worked, mentioning successes I’ve recorded as a policeman, brought emotion to me, almost brought me to tears.

“It shows the President took his time to monitor officers working everywhere in the country, and then it shows the President was throwing a challenge at me to go out there and do what I’m known for, and ensure that I bring peace, recognition and code to the country.”

Responding to questions on his top priorities as the police helmsman, Disu said he would orient his men to see the citizens as their ‘bosses,’ adding that:

“It’s very, very important for them to know that no police anywhere in the world can succeed without the cooperation of members of the public. I’m going to ensure that I take their welfare into consideration, because people who are motivated to put their best.”

On a specific vision for the police under his leadership, he said, “I will let them know that the era of impunity is over. I will ensure that I train them and encourage them to ensure they follow human rights.

“I will ensure that they know that I will try to follow a regime of zero tolerance to corruption, and most importantly, I’m going to drum it into them that we can never succeed without the cooperation of members of the public.

I will mention, importantly, again, the country is facing a particular problem now, the issue of mandatory insurgency. I know all police officers around have been doing their best.

“They are hard-working people. All I need to do is channel their morale and their thoughts to make anything better. I appreciate that.”