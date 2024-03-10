My Appointment Is For Service Not For Feeding – Murphy

A public analyst and former publisher of defunct Summit Newspaper, Chief Ray Murphy has said his appointment as the Special Adviser, Skill Acquisition to the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu is to serve the people and not for him to feed.

Murphy, who is also an educationist and politician stated this in a WhatsApp voice note sent to New Telegraph.

According to him, the need to accept the appointment far lower than his experience in public governance was to assist in developing his state.

He said, “I am a Patriot, so no salaries for me.” As a senior citizen of the state, consistently committed to the progress of our beloved state, I put on public record that I will function in this capacity to the best of my ability as a service to our people, therefore, l will work gratis!

“At this juncture of my life, I believe the renewal of Cross River and its upliftment should be the primary duty of all. I consider this appointment a call to service, not a call to feed on the lean resources of the state.”

“Gov. Otu, so far, is on the right part and he has assured me that SKILL Acquisition will be a major plank of his administration.”

Further, he said, ‘l took the job as a volunteer because where we are now, all hands must be on deck.

“By age and by experience l am way beyond that kind of appointment but l do not look at it as an appointment, l look at it as a means to assist the redemption of my state after many years of rapacious of the state by past administrations.

“It is important that at this point in time – like John Kennedy of America said – you do not ask what the nation can do for you rather ask what you can do for the nation. Likewise, l do not ask what the state can do for me but l am interested in what l can do for the state of Cross River.

“Practically, skill acquisition is the way to go. Anybody who understands what is wrong with the country today, the crisis of unemployment, the crisis of underemployment will understand that the major cause of all these is inadequate preparation of our young persons employment, for absorption in the industry.

“So, any government, like the government of Cross River State that is interested in doing the right things, the most appropriate thing to do is to focus on skill acquisition and that is what brought India as a country out of where she was, that is what is bringing a lot of African countries: Togo, particularly to some extent Ghana. The India in skill acquisition is our model to make Cross River State better.”

It would be recalled that Morphy resigned from former governor Ben Ayade’s administration in 2016, as Special Adviser, Strategy and National Contact in circumstances that bothered on principle.