My Appointment As CAS, A Privilege, Solemn Responsibility – Marshal Aneke

The new Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has said his appointment by President Bola Tinubu was a privilege and a solemn responsibility to serve the nation.

Air Marshal Aneke, who assumed leadership as 23rd CAS of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday, pledged to lead with humility, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to national security.

He commended his immediate predecessor, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, and said his tenure was marked by professionalism, courage, and exceptional achievements, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement, said Air Marshal Aneke promised “to build a disciplined, resilient, and mission-focused Air Force” that reflects both a deep respect for the achievements of his predecessors and a clear vision for the future.

He assured that the NAF under his command would be “swift in action, precise in strike, and intelligent in execution.”

The CAS reaffirmed the loyalty of the Nigerian Air Force to President Tinubu, the Constitution, and the Nigerian people, assuring that under his leadership, the NAF would remain willing, able, and ready to safeguard the nation’s airspace, strengthen inter-service synergy, and deliver the security architecture vital to Nigeria’s peace, progress, and transformation.

He also appreciated the National Assembly for its continued legislative and oversight support, and extended gratitude to his colleagues in the armed forces, whose solidarity, he said, has reinforced his resolve to advance ongoing initiatives for airpower efficiency and operational excellence.

Earlier in his valedictory remarks, Air Marshal Abubakar expressed profound gratitude to God for the privilege to serve the nation and lead the NAF through a defining period in its history.

He highlighted significant milestones NAF achieved under his command, in operational efficiency, capacity development, and intercontinental collaboration, as well as the nation’s historic assumption of the chairmanship of the Association of African Air Forces.

Air Marshal Abubakar described his successor as an officer of proven integrity, dedication, and competence, adding that he is well prepared to elevate the NAF to greater heights.

He also paid tribute to fallen heroes, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice in defence of Nigeria’s unity and peace.

The former Air Chief urged his successor to sustain the gains recorded, maintain a combat-ready and people-focused Air Force, and continue prioritising the welfare of personnel as the bedrock of operational effectiveness.