My Alleged Support For Israel Against Palestine, Political Witch-hunt – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory,( FCT) Nyesom Wike, has said that those alleging that he invited the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria to his office, as a sign of solidarity against the interest of Palestine, were political merchants, bent on witch-hunting him and causing disunity.

The Minister who said this at a meeting with the leadership of the Abuja National Mosque Management Committee, disclosed that the visit of the Ambassador to his office was at the instance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

New Telegraph’s check showed that the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, visited the FCT minister, days before the Hamas’ attack on Israel and the consequent and continued retaliation by the Jewish nation.

Despite the time intervals between the visit and the eruption of conflict between the group and Israel, some pundits had taken to social media, accusing the Minister of alliance with Israel.

Wike who expressed sadness that some political and religious elements, were using their time and resources to foment needle tension and disunity amongst citizens, said that national interest was sacrosanct and couldn’t be compromised by individual preferences.

Wike explained that, as FCT Minister, he has no powers to determine a diplomatic relationship between any country.

He noted that he only received the Ambassador and his team and discussed areas where Israel could come contribute to the development of the nation’s capital.

He said; “I have heard from various social media platforms that we had a meeting that we are doing this and that with Israel. I am here acting on the delegation of powers on behalf of Mr. President.

“I cannot determine a relationship between a country and another country. So, it is difficult for anybody to say I am doing this, I am doing that.

“Any foreign body that wants to have anything to do with Nigeria, it is the Minister of Foreign Affairs who will write to me and state that these people want to see me; it is simple. And when they come, it is in my position to say look, we want to partner with you. Take, for instance, you are going into agriculture and we want to partner, then we tell you where exactly,” he explained