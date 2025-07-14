My Administration’ll Complete Ongoing Projects – Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellent service delivery, as he officially swore in the second batch of Commissioners into the State Executive Council.

The swearing-in ceremony, held on Monday at the International Centre for Culture and Events (The Dome), Igbatoro Road, Akure, was described by the Governor as a significant milestone in the journey to building a greater Ondo State.

Addressing the newly inaugurated Commissioners, Aiyedatiwa urged them to hit the ground running, noting that the expectations of the people of the State are high and that only the best is acceptable.

According to him “The people of Ondo State expect nothing but the best from us, having entrusted us with an overwhelming mandate, and we must strive to deliver on all our electioneering promises,” he said.

While acknowledging that the new appointments were delayed by design, the Governor maintained that his administration believes in slow and steady governance, prioritizing consistency, goal attainment, and sustained progress over haste.

His words: “This concept highlights the value of persistence, patience, and steady progress in achieving goals. Within the first 100 days of our administration, we have been able to prove that slow and steady wins the race.”

Aiyedatiwa congratulated the new appointees, describing them as individuals with unassailable qualifications, impeccable track records, and dedication to public service.

He urged them to discharge their duties with a high sense of integrity and patriotism, while upholding due process and building cordial working relationships within their Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The Governor also addressed the families and associates of the new Commissioners, cautioning against exerting undue pressure on them for personal or sectional gains.

He charged the appointees to align their work with the administration’s 7-point agenda, OUR EASE, which focuses on Economic Development, Food Security, Education, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Security, Youth Empowerment, and Social Welfare.

Highlighting some of the achievements of his administration since assumption of office, Governor Aiyedatiwa said: “We have initiated projects, improved the infrastructural base of the State and enhanced the lives of our citizens through various socio-economic welfare programmes targeted at the elderly, the less privileged and the vulnerable.”

He noted that his administration has maintained continuity by building on existing projects, while also introducing new initiatives across the State. He added that proactive engagements with credible investors are already yielding positive results for the State’s economy.

Speaking on the issue of security, the governor emphasized that his government has remained resolute in the fight against criminality, noting the recent approval of a Bill seeking stiffer penalties, including the death sentence for kidnappers and abductors.

The Governor also assured those who are yet to be appointed that there are ample opportunities to serve the State in various capacities.

In his welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, described the appointment of the new Commissioners as a strategic step toward inclusive, people-focused governance in Ondo State.

He praised Governor Aiyedatiwa’s visionary leadership and commitment to development, noting that the appointees were carefully selected based on merit, competence, and loyalty to the administration’s OUR EASE agenda.

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated Commissioners, Mr. Omoyofunmi Segun expressed gratitude to the Governor for the trust and opportunity to serve, assuring that they would discharge their duties diligently and serve the state to the best of their abilities