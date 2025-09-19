Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has assured residents of the state that his administration will not resort to borrowing for project execution, vowing to complete all ongoing and inherited projects within his tenure without incurring new debts.

Governor Sani made this pledge on Thursday at the groundbreaking of a 16.5-kilometre Asphalt road connecting Kayarda Tasha, Kayarda Gari, Unguwan Sarki, Maskawa, and Dan Alhaji communities in Lere Local Government Area.

The Governor further described the ongoing Lere road project as “unprecedented,” assuring that a reputable construction firm will execute it to guarantee quality and durability.

He said, “This project will be executed without borrowing a single naira. We inherited several abandoned projects across Kaduna State, and I want to assure you that my administration will complete them before the end of our tenure. We will not leave behind debts or uncompleted works.”

Speaking at the event, he highlighted some of his administration’s completed infrastructure projects in the area, including the Rewa Bridge, which links Gure town, and the Marjeri Bridge. He further disclosed that work on the Tudai Bridge is expected to be completed within the next two months.

Sani also announced that efforts are underway to restore electricity supply to Yarkasuwa, Kayarda, Ramin Kura, and Mariri communities.

“Our priority is the welfare of our people, not borrowing to embark on projects that may mortgage the future of our children,” he said.

On this note, Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Abubakar Buba, lauded the Governor for his proactive works, stating that his administration has been beneficial to him through projects and appointments.

He said, “We have a governor who keeps his promises. He has appointed several Lere indigenes into key positions, giving our people a sense of belonging and access to the dividends of democracy.”

Buba further acknowledged prominent Lere politicians currently holding offices, including the House Majority Leader, Munira Tanimu; the member representing Lere in the House of Representatives, Ahmed Munir; and the Lere Local Government Chairman, Jafaaru.

In her remarks, House Majority Leader Tanimu reminded residents that the road project was one of their key campaign demands in 2023, stressing that its commencement reflects the government’s responsiveness to the people’s needs.

She said, “Today, Governor Uba Sani has kept his promise to the people of Lere. With this project, we are confident the 2027 elections will replicate our party’s recent by-election victories in Chikun/Kajuru, Zaria-Kewaye, and Basawa.”