My Administration Will Create Agricultural Hubs Nationwide – Tinubu

The newly inaugurated President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that his administration will create agricultural hubs nationwide to increase the production and engagement in value-added processing.

Tinubu stated this on Monday while delivering his inaugural address at Eagle Square in Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the former governor of Lagos State was sworn-in on Monday, May 29 alongside his Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola.

He said rural income will be secured by commodity exchange boards, guaranteeing minimal prices for certain crops and animal products.

He added that a nationwide programme for storage and other facilities to reduce spoilage and waste will be undertaken.

According to him, Agricultural hubs will be created throughout the nation to increase production and engage in value-added processing.

Tinubu stated that the livestock sector will be introduced to best modern practices and steps taken to minimize the perennial conflict over land and water resources in this sector.

He firther explains that through these actions, food shall be made more abundant yet less costly while farmers would earn more while the average Nigerian pays less.