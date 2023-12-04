My Administration Will Continue To Uphold Values, Ethics Of Civil Service – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has pledged that his administration will continue to uphold the values and ethics of the Civil Service in the state as a deliberate step towards fostering an environment for all sectors to thrive.

Mutfwang stated this on Monday while declaring a four-day retreat for Plateau State Union Leaders and Government officials organized by the NLC and TUC held at Jonggrang Hotel Jos.

The Retreat has the theme; “Promoting effective Social dialogue for industrial Relations under the Context of the time is now Mantra”.

According to Governor Mutfwang his government’s guiding principles include fairness, justice, and equity in our treatment of every worker.

“I am delighted to be part of this collaborative event which is aimed at fostering a partnership between my administration and the labor unions to enhance the lives and productivity of our public and civil servants.

“Since the inception of this administration, our commitment has been unwavering in improving the Plateau State Workforce. This retreat exemplifies our dedication to reshaping the narrative and ideologies hindering the efficiency of the civil service.

“In recognizing the significance of the civil service, we have prioritized its well-being by fulfilling promises, such as clearing outstanding salaries, rejuvenating the workforce through training, and ensuring the regular release of overheads for enhanced productivity.

“Under my leadership, we shall continue to uphold the values and ethics of the civil service as a deliberate step towards fostering an environment for all sectors to thrive. Our guiding principles include fairness, justice, and equity in our treatment of every worker.

He added that the welfare of civil servants is paramount, saying his administration has cleared the backlog of inherited salaries which spanned over four months and they are up-to-date with the payment of workers’ salaries.

“Also, we have approved the payment of the 90% Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and 75% hazard allowance.

“We have approved the payment of 75% Hazard Allowance to other health workers i.e. the Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU) and the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives. Additionally, efforts are underway to address longstanding issues like gratuities, death benefits, and pension arrears as the last payment of gratuity was made in 1985.

“The theme of this retreat, “Promoting Effective Social Dialogue for Industrial Relations Under the Context of The Time Is Now Mantra,” is apt and timely. Industrial harmony is crucial for development, and the civil service must be a cornerstone of continuous dialogue to achieve this.

He noted that the time is now for mutual benefit, industrial harmony, worker welfare, training, prompt payment of salaries, and promotions. “With God’s grace and your cooperation, we shall achieve these goals seamlessly”.

Governor Mutfwang tasks civil servants to engage in governance, to foster a partnership that will transform the state positively, adding that Dialogue and negotiations remain key, and his commitment to attending to the worker’s needs is unwavering.

“I support the historic hosting of this first-ever joint retreat of Plateau State Government/NLC/TUC and therefore wish to affirm my commitment to future retreats to strengthen government-labour relationships. As you brainstorm, I implore you to come up with practicable recommendations that will strengthen the relations between the Government and Labour.

“Workers are the engine of my administration, and I will liaise with the Head of Civil Service for continuous training. Plateau’s success hinges on our unity, understanding, and collective efforts.

He however said while his administration is committed to providing the best for workers, he would not tolerate any act of misconduct.

“I urge all to give their best in their duties. I now have the honor to declare open the first joint retreat for the benefit of workers, government, and Plateau State”.