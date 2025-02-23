My Administration Is Committed To Functional Education – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has expressed the determination and commitment of his administration in providing Functional education to students in the Country, supported by adequate Funding of Universities for quality education.

Tinubu, represented by the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Adebayo Bamire gave the declaration at the weekend during the 9th convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

He emphasized that the ruling All Progressive Congress APC-led administration recognizes the importance of quality education and would make efforts to ensure accessibility to all Nigerians.

“The federal government recognizes the importance of quality education and it’s committed to making it accessible to all Nigerians through strategic adequate funding and pragmatic policies

“This is in response to myriad challenges already spelt out by the guest lecturer that is affecting educational sector particularly tertiary institutions

“My administration is unwavering in its commitment to quality education and funding for universities. We are dedicated to supporting higher institutions to ensure their success

“The Student Loan bill titled :Access to Higher Education Relief was signed into Law on Wednesday,3rd April 2024.

“The act established the Nigeria Education Loan Fund NELFUND designed to provide financial assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in tertiary institutions.

“Over 300,000 students in Public Universities both Federal and State including Federal University, Oye Ekiti, FUOYE across the six geopolitical zones of the county are already benefitting from this initiative ”

Earlier in his lecture,the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) Sonny Echono had called on the federal government to grant the Nigeria Universities complete autonomy.

Echono expressed concern over government’s control of universities, despite the provisions of the Universities Autonomy Act No. 1 of 2007, which allows universities to govern themselves and manage their finances, among other responsibilities.

He emphasized that the primary goal of the Act is to free universities from the bureaucratic constraints of the civil service, enabling university governing councils to exercise their powers and perform their functions without undue external influence or interference.

Echono pointed out that government interference, particularly through the constitution and the dissolution of governing councils, has impeded universities’ ability to establish independent appeal processes.

The TETFUND boss stated this in his convocation lecture titled “University Autonomy and the Challenge of Quality Tertiary Education in Nigeria,” Echono explained that autonomy would empower universities to manage their academic curricula, staff welfare, and finances effectively.

Echono clarified that granting autonomy does not absolve the federal government of its responsibility to fund universities, nor does it imply the privatization of these institutions.

“The existing government policy on autonomy for universities in Nigeria allows them to govern themselves, appoint key officers, determine staff conditions of service, control student admissions and academic curricula, manage their finances, and generally operate as independent legal entities without undue interference from the federal government and its agencies.

“This policy is derived from the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003, also known as the Universities Autonomy Act No. 1 of 2007.

“The Act, enacted by the National Assembly and signed into law on July 10, 2003, was later gazetted by the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 10, Volume 94 on January 12, 2007, as Act No. 1 of 2000.

“The overall goal of the Act is to liberate our universities from the bureaucracy of the civil service and enable university governing councils to exercise their powers without undue external influence.

“However, the government retains ultimate control over universities through constitutional provisions and the dissolution of governing councils. The President is the final arbiter in all appeal processes regarding federal institutions, and the government holds legislative power.

“Thus, it can be argued that autonomy under the Act is not absolute. For instance, despite the provisions for autonomy, Section 2AAA (2) mandates that a university council must ensure that the disbursement of university funds complies with the budgetary ratios approved by the government.

“While the Act is silent on the issue of internally generated revenue, it may imply that universities can freely disburse revenue generated from various sources without government interference.

“However, the government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy requires all government agencies and institutions to pay their revenues into the TSA. Resolving these inherent conflicts is crucial for restoring autonomy to our universities.

“It is important to note that university autonomy should not be interpreted as absolving the government of its responsibility to fund universities, nor does it imply the abdication or privatization of these institutions. The desirability of university autonomy encompasses three aspects: academic, administrative, and financial autonomy.”

At the ceremony FUOYE conferred honorary degrees (Honoris Causa) of the University on four distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to their fields.

They are Senator Kanu Agabi, SAN, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation; Chief Adebayo Ojo, SAN, former Attorney General and Minister of the Federation; Segun Alebiosu, Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria; and Dr. Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace Airline.

Senator Kanu Agabi who responded on behalf of the awardees expressed gratitude to the university for the honour and viewed it as a challenge to do more.

He used the opportunity to call on the federal government to review its policies to encourage investment in the country rather than enacting laws that deter development.

The awardees also together with an Oye Ekiti born Senator Ayo Arise at the event all posited that meaningful contributions to key sectors in the country for National development should not be left in the hands of government alone .They called on well meaning Nigerians to join hands together on positive contributions to the development of the County.

A total of 8,444 students graduated at the Convocation ceremony which was attended by people from all walks of life.

