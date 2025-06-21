My Administration Encouraged Emergence Of Women In Leadership – NIMN President

Share

The outgoing President of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Mr. Idorenyin Enang, has said that his administration deliberately promoted the active participation of women in the institute’s activities, resulting in the emergence of a woman as the incoming 5th President of the body.

Enang made the disclosure at the 2025 Annual Marketing Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Institute held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The event, themed “Leveraging ESG to Drive Values Across Generations,” marked the end of his tenure after four years in office.

He described the policy as a conscious effort to open up the previously male-dominated Institute, adding that women now play vital and strategic roles in various leadership positions within the organization.

Enang also noted that one of the key milestones of his tenure was the reintegration of academia into the affairs of the Institute. According to him, scholars were largely disengaged from NIMN’s activities until he assumed office.

“The last four years have been full of lessons, and I intend to chronicle them in a book. One of the most difficult experiences is managing transition,” he said.

He acknowledged that funding was the most significant challenge his administration faced but expressed appreciation to several corporate sponsors who supported the Institute’s programmes.

Enang also lamented the attitude of some indebted members who distanced themselves from the Institute’s activities. However, his administration’s incentives led to the return of 158 members—whom he described as “quality over quantity.”

“The symposium we introduced as part of our AGM brought academia fully back into the fold, and their contributions have been fantastic,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Ms. Emem Ibanga, described the theme of the conference as not only timely but prophetic.

“We are witnessing a new era where brands are judged not just by profits, but by purpose, impact, and legacy. Marketers must go beyond slogans. Your creativity must now be anchored in truth, sustainability, and human dignity,” she said.

Ibanga said the Akwa Ibom government was open to responsible partnerships with the private sector, development agencies, academia, and creatives.

“We believe in shared prosperity and invite you to build ESG models across sectors that can be replicated across Africa. Let this conference be the beginning of a movement where marketers become missionaries of change, and ESG becomes the DNA of wealth creation and storytelling,” she added.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Aniekan Umanah, praised Governor Umo Eno’s pro-business approach, calling him the “chief marketer” of the state.

“Our governor has driven many private businesses to success. We have a responsive government and several opportunities for marketers. Innovation is what will sustain us,” he said.

Umanah encouraged marketers to explore the economic opportunities available in Akwa Ibom, adding that successful marketing drives both profit and prosperity.

In a goodwill message, President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr. Ike Neliaku, commended NIMN for its visionary anthem and purpose-driven agenda.

“You claim to be the soul of business and the driver of the economy—and rightly so. There’s no market without marketing. We must all join hands to promote Brand Nigeria,” Neliaku stated.

He emphasized that reputation is the core asset of any individual or institution. “Without it, nothing else matters. We cannot protect Nigeria’s reputation without marketing.”

A major highlight of the conference was the presentation of Presidential Awards of Excellence to individuals and corporate organizations that supported the outgoing administration.

“These four years would not have been successful without the contributions of those I just honoured,” Enang stated.

He named corporate sponsors such as Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mouka Foam, AG Leventis, and Coca-Cola as instrumental to the success of NIMN’s programmes.

“I sincerely thank them and our committed members for the good job they did in ensuring our collective success,” he said.

