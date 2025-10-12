My ADC Comment Not Meant To Mock Victims Of 2006 Plane Crash – Bakare

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has clarified that his recent comments about the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were misinterpreted, emphasizing that his reference to the ADC plane crash was purely metaphorical and not intended to mock the party or the victims of the 2006 tragedy.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Sunday, Bakare expressed regret over the misrepresentation of his remarks, noting that his statement was meant to illustrate the transient nature of power, not to ridicule anyone.

Recall that on October 4, Bakare had mentioned that some ADC members approached him to join their party, during which he referenced the ill-fated ADC flight in his remarks, a statement that sparked widespread criticism.

The cleric, who also serves as Founder and Board Chairman of the Citadel School of Government, said it was unfortunate that his metaphor was taken out of context and used for political sensationalism.

“To those commentators who have criticized as insensitive what was nothing more than a metaphor, I ask whether, at some point in their careers, they have used the Titanic as a metaphor to warn of pending danger,” Bakare said.

“I also understand that some have amplified that imagery to score political points and further denounce the ADC. For instance, on Thursday, October 9, 2025, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, alluded to the ‘crash’ imagery in his exchange with the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro.”

Bakare further explained that his intention was to remind Nigerian leaders that power is fleeting and should be exercised in service to the people.

“Let this undue controversy surrounding the ADC crash metaphor serve as a warning. Every person saddled with the solemn responsibility of steering the ship of state, whether at the local, state, or national level, or in any arm of government must recognize the transience of power,” he said.

“Those in the cockpit of our nation’s governance, and those trying to change course midair, must learn from history and commit themselves to using power as a platform for service, not self-interest.”

Addressing speculations linking his comments to partisanship, Bakare also reaffirmed that the Citadel School of Government remains a strictly non-partisan institution.

“It has been brought to my notice that because I made that statement at the Citadel School of Government, there’s a risk of misconstruing it as politically motivated. I want to state categorically that the school has no affiliation whatsoever with any political party and is completely non-partisan,” he clarified.

Citing Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution, Bakare reaffirmed his right to freedom of association while underscoring his lifelong mission of nation-building.

“My nation-building journey has always been aimed at facilitating the emergence of a new Nigeria, one that works for every citizen. The Citadel School of Government is open to all Nigerians who desire to make our nation great, regardless of political affiliation,” he said.