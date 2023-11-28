My Achievements Within A Year Surpass Previous Governments, Adeleke Boasts

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has said his unprecedented achievements in the area of infrastructure surpassed any previous governments in the history of the state.

The governor who said he has constructed 90 kilometres of roads, 332 boreholes sunk in various Local Governments, and 31 rehabilitated schools within a space of one year vowed to do more for the people of the state.

Adeleke who Spoke through the information Commissioner, Hon Kolapo Alimi during a press conference to mark one year in the office enumerated the achievements of his government among which include the completion of key intercity roads like the Ikirun-Osogbo, lwo-Osogbo roads and 45 kilometers ongoing roads construction.

Governor Adeleke assumed office on November 27, 2022, after defeating the immediate past Governor and current minister of Marin and Blue Economy Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola in the gubernatorial election conducted on July 16, 2022.

Adeleke who said 332 water projects were built across the local government of the state hinted that major water works at Iwo, Ede, Osogbo, and Eko ende are under rehabilitation.

“We focused on the health sector through Imole medical outreach which provides immediate surgeries with over 50 000 beneficiaries so far and also addresses the welfare needs of doctors and we have slated 345 health centres in the state for rehabilitation.

In areas of science and tech, Alimi said the government has introduced a digital economy agenda with new ICT and tech innovations policies.

“We developed a bill to domesticate the Nigeria Startup Act and launched programmes to deepen internet penetration of the state through broadband fibre optic projects.

“We reformed the public service by ensuring professionalism. I launched a phased payment of inherited pension and half salary debt. I just enrolled all pensioners in the health insurance scheme.

“We reposition the tourism sector into a tourism and cultural industry. A lot of work is ongoing into raising the sector as a major revenue source for Osun state.

“Our administration is actively creating an environment for the thriving of creativity. We’ve revitalized key festivals, positioning them as global entertainment opportunities—from the Osun Osogbo Festival to the Sango Festival and the introduction of the Adire Festival. Moreover, Osun State is gearing up to host significant entertainment events,

The Governor disclosed that the sports sector is undergoing major reform and that a sports commission has been set up charged with the mandate of expanding into other games beyond football and agriculture

According to him, the government is working on the establishment of agricultural processing zones as well as further support for the mechanization of farming in the state.

“We have restored the local government system with elections to hold for a year or so. Grassroot government is now ongoing.

“For the mining sector, we are recording an increase in revenue generation. Accumulated service charges on our licenses have been cleared.

“We are at the tail end of upgrading our exploration leases to mining leases. This will bring more investors to the state

” We are now operating an environmentally friendly operation. EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) and EMP ( Environmental management plan) is now a must before mining operation. Cleaning up the polluted environment is also ongoing. Our mining operation now has zero tolerance for environmental degradation.

“We have had a long-drawn negotiation with mining companies operating in Osun since the beginning of the year.

He, however, enjoined the people of the state to expect more Governor more good governance and democratic dividends under the performing governor Adeleke.