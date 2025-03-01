New Telegraph

March 1, 2025
My Abusive Marriage Turned Me To A Drunk – Ayo Adesanya

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ayo Adesanya has recounted how her abusive marriage turned her into an alcoholic person.

The thespian actress made this known while discussing about her personal life and failed marriage in a recent interview with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Ayo Adesanya narrated how her ex-husband stopped her from acting and threatened to pluck out her eyes with a knife.

The actress said she was abused for 10 years and couldn’t leave because of the shame of people saying she couldn’t keep a man.

She said: “Anywhere my ex-husband saw me, he would beat me.

“He beat me so much that I became an alcoholic. But I couldn’t leave because of the shame of people saying I couldn’t keep a man.”

