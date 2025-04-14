My Aborted Benue Visit Was Purely Humanitarian – Obi

Share

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has clarified that his planned visit to Benue State on Monday, which was aborted by the State government, was driven purely by humanitarian intentions.

The State governor, Hyacinth Alia, had in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, cancelled the visit, citing prior high-profile meetings with key stakeholders on critical issues affecting the State.

Obi, who was already en route to Makurdi, the Benue State capital, when he received the notice of cancellation, explained that his itinerary included a courtesy call on the governor, a visit to an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, and interactions with institutions such as the School of Nursing.

He said the objective was to support “critical areas of development, including health care, education, and the welfare of displaced Nigerians.”

The former presidential candidate, who had paid a similar visit to Jos, Plateau State, on Sunday, said his security team had earlier shared his itinerary with the aide-de-camp (ADC) and other security operatives in Benue, but expressed concern that the ADC claimed he had been unable to reach the governor.

Obi expressed disappointment over the turn of events, noting his long-standing commitment to humanitarian causes even before his political career.

“People may recall how, during the Haiti earthquake, I had to seek permission from then President Goodluck Jonathan to travel and offer support,” he recalled.

According to him, his planned engagements in Benue included a visit to a school under construction by the bishop of the Gboko Diocese, a nursing school, and an IDP camp.

He appealed for a depoliticised approach to national issues and urged both leaders and citizens to prioritise the welfare of the less privileged.

“May God help us as we rebuild our nation and strive for a new Nigeria, where we do not politicise everything, but instead live and act for the common good of all Nigerians, especially those in need,” he prayed.

