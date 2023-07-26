My abductors flogged me with matchete –Woman recalls ordeal

A woman, Mrs. Nkechinyere Onachukwu, a native of Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has narrated her ordeal in the hands of suspected herdsmen who kidnapped her in her farm in the area. She said she was in her farm when she was kidnapped by herdsmen. She said they trekked for days before they got to the kidnappers den inside a thick forest. She said: “I was in my farm harvesting cassava when I heard a whisper, I turned and saw many men from all directions coming at me, I tried to run but they caught up with me and took me hostage.

1“As I started to shout for help they started flogging me with their machetes and asking me to keep quiet. They dragged me into the bush. “From there, we trekked through bushes through the night until we got to a place where they brought out mat for us to lied down and sleep.

“The next day we continued till we got to their camp where they had make shift huts. “There they called their boss who understood pidgin English. The rest were speaking their language. “Their boss came and I started begging him to let me go but he said no that they will deal with me, that Ishiagu people are wicked. “He brought a phone and asked me to call anybody I know, so I called my husband and told him what happened. And from there they started negotiations.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, could not be reached for comments at the time of this report. She did not respond to messages or take calls placed to her phone lines. She was, however, released on Monday following manhunt by security agencies in conjunction with the council security led by the Chairman, Emmanuel Ajah. Ajah confirmed the release of the woman to journalists yesterday in Abakaliki, capital of the state.