My 4-Year-Old Daughter Still Mimics How NSCDC Officer Abused Her –Mother

…demands justice

A widow, Mrs Agwamo Olivia, has described how her two daughters were sexually assaulted by an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna State.

The 45-year-old mother of two who is still mourning the death of her husband, said her landlady’s brother, Abila Hassan, an NSCDC officer defiled her two young daughters in a painful manner when she was not around.

The distraught mother, who is from Kaduna State, and narrated the incident to our correspondent on phone said the sad part of the incident now is that one of the girls now mimics the abuse while playing with other girls in the new house they moved to after the incident. It was gathered that the girls who were between the ages of seven and four when the incident occurred have been battling one infection after another since the defilement.

Genesis

She said the abuse of the girls began in 2021, and it normally happen whenever she went to work, because since her husband’s death, it has not been easy for her and the kids Olivia said she began noticing troubling signs, including unusual discharges and behavioural changes in her daughters, which she initially mistook for infections.

The children’s symptoms and the behavioral changes made her uncomfortable and gave her sleepless nights, including the children’s constant recounting of what the uncle did to them.

In January 2024, Olivia uncovered the alleged abuse during morning prayers when one of her daughters named Abila as the person who defiled her and her younger sister. The younger child who was four, now six years -old later described similar assaults, stating that Abila used cream before penetrating her and threatened the two of them to remain silent, that if they tell anyone he was going to kill them.

“That fateful day when they told me, I couldn’t sleep, I cried my life out that day, because I have no one to discuss my worries with, my husband is late. It was difficult for me to bear the pain of what my children went through in the hand of the suspect. “I never knew that whenever I went to work, the NSCDC officer usually go to meet them in my apartment and abuse my daughters.

I always asked them to stay indoors whenever they return from school, because I have nobody to look after them in the compound where I live. “I never knew that the incident have been happening since August 2023, it was in January 2024 that I noticed it.

I noticed it when I was washing the younger sister pants, that was when I saw something that look like semen in her pants. I became confused, I didn’t know what’s happening yet. Until I asked her during morning prayer, I asked her how the stain that look like semen got into her pants, she was a bit scared.

“I then called the elder sister to asked her if there was a time someone put his or her hand in their private part and she became afraid. I then asked her why she was panicking? I persuaded and pampered her to tell me the truth that I will not beat her.

“She later opened up to me that it was one uncle Abila who dip is penis into their private parts, I asked her twice and she said yes. I was supposed to go to work that day, but I couldn’t go out, I was just crying, together with the kids throughout that day.

I took her to see the landlady of our house who happens to be the aunt of Abila and I explained everything my daughter told me to her, I then took my daughters to the hospital. “The younger one also told me that Uncle Abila usually used cream before penetrating her.

While I was going through the problem alone, the so called Abila travelled to Nassarawa State to his family members. When I eventually took them to the police station to make a formal report to the police, Abila ran to Nassarawa State, but he was later arrested.”

Cream

“The younger child then described to me similar assaults, stating that Abila used cream before penetrating them and threatened them to remain silent and never to tell anyone or they will be killed.” When he was confronted, Abila denied the allegations, and Olivia claimed her landlady attempted to suppress the matter, following her report to the police.

She said the Police took the older child who was seven years old then, but nine years-old now to one Salama Hospital, where doctors confirmed a ruptured hymen and an infection. “While Abila was still at the police station he denied the allegation, but the following day when I got to the police station he then confessed that it was true and begged me to forgive him that it was the work of the devil, that he doesn’t know what led him to do it to the minors.

“I asked him what I did to him to deserve such wickedness to my daughters who are supposed to be his daughters, he said it was the devil.” Olivia said before the case was taken to court, Abila’s aunt who was her landlady threatened her to minimise the allegations and warned her not to make the case a public one.

“I was asked by the police if I wanted the case to get to court, I told them all I wanted was justice for my daughters. Abila was charged to court and remanded in prison, he was in prison till January 2024, when it was time for the first case to be heard in court in February, nobody told me about the date, I only heard of it through a prison warden.

“Later, Abila’s relatives tried to persuade me for settlement, offering to reimburse me of the expenses I incurred during the treatment of my daughters. I was later called on phone that the case will be heard in September that I should come to court.”

Statement altered

Before the September hearing of the case, “I was surprised that the statement I made at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Kaduna State Police Command was different from what was presented at the court.” Olivia alleged that the police statements were altered and that the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) was bribed to avoid testifying against the suspect in the court.

The widow who is supported by a human rights activist, stated that she was kept in the dark since then as she was never informed of the court proceedings again by the police from the State CID. “The death of my husband forced me to work, the abuse of my daughter shattered my life,” Olivia cried. “His relatives asked if I wanted to be paid off.

I told them it’s not about money. Abila destroyed my daughters’ lives and their pride as women. Can anyone bring that back? I want justice. If he did this to my daughters, he’s likely done it to others. “My ordeal was worsened in court.” Olivia said she was kept in the dark about the proceedings. “The day I went to court, I found out my statement had been changed. That same day, Abila was released on bail for N200,000.”

Bribe

She recounted a conversation with a policewoman who told her the case was being ignored because the officers had profited from it. “She said the IPO refused to testify because he had already taken a bribe from the family of the suspect against my daughters.

I wept that day, because if my husband were to be alive, possibly the incident may not happen to them.” Olivia said the emotional and financial toll has been immense. She borrowed money and relocated with her children to escape the trauma. “My children missed school for a year because I couldn’t afford school fee. No one knows what I’m going through, except God and I.

All I wanted for my daughters is justice. I am appealing to Kaduna State government and the Commissioner of Police to get Justice for my daughters, they have suffered a lot.” She said the case has been stalled for months due to repeated court delays and transfer of the presiding judge.

“I was told the ruling would be on December 6. 2024, I went to court on December 6, but the courtroom was empty. My lawyer said she forgot to tell me the date had changed, and no new date had been fixed.” She added, “Every time I ask, they say the judge was transferred and they’re waiting for a new date. The case is stalled since then.”

Mimicking the act

Olivia described the long-term impact of the defilement on her children. “Sex is a spiritual thing. We had to move. My fouryear-old now mimics the abuse during play. She did it to another girl, and the mother of the girl called me. That night, I cried and begged for forgiveness.” “We have not received any counselling and I struggle to support my daughters emotionally.

My older daughter’s academic performance has declined, and her teachers began asking if she had mental health issues. “She cries and says, ‘Sorry, I will change. It’s because of what he did to me.” Olivia believes her problem was caused because she is a widow.

“If my husband were to be alive, this wouldn’t have happened. I had no one to help. I did menial jobs and couldn’t always supervise my children. I am tired, since 2024 I have been trying to get justice for my daughters, because the suspect is still walking free in the society till date.

Suicide

Olivia said when the pressure was much and she couldn’t bear it again, one fateful night she thought of committing suicide. “One night, I thought of killing myself. I had to explain to people why my daughter behaved that way and beg for their understanding. Because the load is too heavy for me to bear alone, I need help.

My lawyer suggested I withdraw the case. “My daughters and I have been to the office of the NSCDC in Kaduna State, we were interviewed, since then nothing has happened. I was frustrated over the case and I quit the case, I quit the case when I suspected foul play from the police and the court.

I hope on God for justice.” It was learnt that after her husband’s death, she was left without support. She struggled to find work and care for her children. Her late husband, a police officer, had been the only one employed among his siblings, and tensions with his family worsened after his death, especially due to the presence of his daughter from a previous relationship.

“When I went to my husband payment point in Kanel, I found my name wasn’t listed as next of kin. Another woman’s name was there. I was told I couldn’t process his benefits unless I found her.”

Despite having the necessary documents, Olivia remains unable to access her husband’s entitlements and continues to struggle alone to feed, cloth and pay their school fees. “I am calling on the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun and human rights lawyers and activists for justice for my daughters,” she pleaded.