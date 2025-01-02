Share

Nigerian-born British professional boxer, Anthony Joshua has said his target in 2025 is to beat Tyson Fury and become a three-time world heavyweight champion.

Anthony Joshua made this disclosure while speaking with the State House Correspondents after a visit to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Lagos.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the boxer visited President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos State after he visited the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, a few days ago.

While speaking on his chances of beating Fury, he said: “We’ll see, let’s get in the ring. Only God knows, but for me, we’ll see in the future.”

The boxer said he was hungry for more success and would work harder to achieve his target.

“Time is of the essence, time is limited. So, I just want to put in more work.

“In 2024, when I look back, I believe I could have done more and I have another chance in 2025 to do more.

“I’m going to make sure that I take every opportunity that comes my way,” he said

According to him, the chances of becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion were not over yet.

Joshua added that he should have won his last match against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on September 23, 2024, but didn’t.

“I’m going to go again. Ups and downs, they happen.

“To some people, it is always up. My life is up and down, so I got used to the turbulent times and kept riding the wave.

“I can’t stop now, I have to keep going until I reach my destination,” he added.

Joshua said he felt good energy during his visit to President Tinubu.

