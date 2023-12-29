MWUN Urges Stakeholders, Nigerians To Emulate Virtues of Jesus Christ

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has urged stakeholders and Nigerians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, who is the reason for the season. Dr Adewale Adeyanju, President General, MWUN, made the plea in his goodwill message to maritime stakeholders and Nigerians during the Christmas celebration. The message was signed by Mr John Kennedy Ikemefuna, Head of Media, MWUN.

“The MWUN greets the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) National Inland Waterways Authority ( NIWA) National Association Of Stevedore Operators (NASO), Ships and Terminal Operators of Nigeria (STOAN) on the celebration of Christmas. “Also being greeted are the four branches of the maritime workers union namely: the NPA , Shipping, Seafarers and the Dockworkers branches and the union’s administrative staffers.

“I urge them to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, who is the reason for the season,” he said. He said the tolerance and sacrifice of Jesus Christ should be imbibed in everyone’s life styles as national co-existence, cohesion amongst us Nigerians.

He stressed that the virtues would bring in the much expected peace amongst everyone, urging the Christians amongst them to lead the charge. Adeyanju also admonished Nigerians to be of good behavior as everyone should be their brothers keeper all the time; regardless of what they are passing through today.

“There is nothing the Almighty God cannot do; hence we should emulate the life of Jesus Christ, who taught us perseverance, long-suffering, while applying his principles of love and patience always.” He also tasked stakeholders on good welfare packages for employees, adding that it remained the mechanism that would drive workers for optimal results.

Adeyanju, also the Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) charged the stakeholders to do more for their employees and also praised them for being good partners in the maritime sector. He poured encomiums on the union’s administrative staffers, whom he described as one of the best in the sector.