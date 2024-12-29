MWUN decries poor safety standards in seaports, terminals, oil platforms operations

Share

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has observed with deep concern the alarming neglect of safety standards and protocols by Stevedoring Contractors, Terminal Operators, and other port users across seaports, terminals, jetties, and oil platforms in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Deputy Secretary General of MWUN, Comrade Oniha Erazua, noted that this negligence has resulted in an unacceptable rate of avoidable deaths and permanent injuries among members of the union, who are exposed daily to the hazardous nature of port operations.

“One amongst many of such avoidable accidents occurred on 25 December 2024 at berth 9, Tincan Island Port, whence Com. Kazeem Adeshina was crushed to death due to negligence on the path of his employer.”

Comrade Frazua lamented that despite repeated calls for improved safety measures, many operators have failed to adequately provide critical safety infrastructure such as personal protective equipment (PPE), communication gadgets, first aid kits, ambulances, and trained safety officers in operational areas.

He said this lack of compliance with basic safety protocols endangers not only the lives of dockworkers members but also the efficiency and sustainability of the maritime industry.

“MWUN condemns in totality this disregard for human lives and safety, which has led to the needless loss of our members and placed their families in perpetual sorrow. We cannot continue to tolerate a system where the safety and well-being of workers are treated as secondary considerations,” he stressed.

He affirmed that as a responsible union, MWUN is hereby declaring a state of emergency on non-provision of safety materials and personnel and lack of compliance to safety standards and protocols by stevedores engaged by terminal operators, in all seaports, terminals, jetties and oil and gas platforms and call on all concerned government agencies to take note and act accordingly as failure to enforce safety standards which leads to avoidable accidents in ports operation will elicit the withdrawal of the services, he warned.

