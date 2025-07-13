Mwadkwon Empowers 200 Women With Economic Tools

Former Senate Minority Leader of the 10th Senate, Senator Simon Mwadkwon, has empowered 160 women across the six Local Government Areas of Plateau North Senatorial District with economic tools to boost their livelihoods.

The benefiting LGAs include Bassa, Jos North, Jos South, Jos East, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom.

The empowerment items, which comprised grinding and sewing machines, were distributed over the weekend to selected beneficiaries aimed at enhancing their income-generating capacity and promoting economic self-reliance.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Senator Mwadkwon reaffirmed his commitment to improving the welfare of citizens through sustainable empowerment programmes. He emphasized that genuine development must be people-focused and rise above ethnic, religious, or political divides.

“Our focus remains humanity. We will continue to empower people, lift them, and make them prosperous irrespective of their background. We must remain united and resist agents of division,” he said.

He also commended the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, for his visionary leadership, especially in the areas of transportation, agriculture, education, healthcare, and economic revitalization. Mwadkwon urged citizens to support the administration’s efforts to build a united, secure, and prosperous Plateau.

The senator advised beneficiaries to make effective use of the tools for their personal and communal development.

Earlier, the Director General of the Senator’s Campaign Directorate and two-term member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Dalyop Mancha, described the initiative as a timely intervention aimed at reducing hardship and poverty in the region.

Also speaking, the Plateau State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chris Hassan, lauded Senator Mwadkwon for strengthening the party through impactful empowerment initiatives.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of a Peugeot 406 car to one of the senator’s loyal supporters, Mr. James Nyango, in recognition of his dedication and service.

Overwhelmed with joy, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Sarah Davou, thanked Senator Mwadkwon, saying the empowerment would help them become self-sufficient and even employers of labour in their respective communities.