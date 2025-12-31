MVP Onyedika’s Brace Seals Perfect Group Run For Eagles

Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika produced a Most Valuable Player performance by scoring a brace that sealed a 3-1 win for the Super Eagles against the Cranes of Uganda, which steered them to a perfect group stage outing in the ongoing AFCON 2025.

Nigeria also set a new personal record in the group stage by scoring eight goals, improving on their previous best of six goals at this stage of the competition.Despite already securing qualification before the match, head coach Eric Chelle made several changes to his starting team with Victor Osimhen captaining a new-look side.

The adjustments did not affect Nigeria’s performance, as the Eagles remained in control for most parts of the game. The opening goal arrived in the 28th minute when Paul Onuachu put Nigeria ahead.

The striker responded well after missing an earlier chance, calmly finishing off a wellworked move to give the Eagles the lead. The goal was the team’s 150th in the history of AFCON.

Nigeria maintained their dominance after the break, and Raphael Onyedika took charge in midfield. His influence paid off in the 62nd minute when he scored Nigeria’s second goal with a composed finish.

Just five minutes later, in the 67th minute, Onyedika struck again, completing his brace and putting the game beyond Uganda’s reach.

Samuel Chukwueze played an important role in both goals, using his pace and creativity to break down the Ugandan defence and provide the assists that led to Onyedika’s strikes.