December 1, 2025
MVP Chukwueze Relishes First EPL Award As Coach Hails Eagles Star

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has expressed his delight after delivering a Man of the Match performance in Fulham’s impressive 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night.

Fulham entered the London derby as underdogs following a difficult start to their Premier League campaign, but Chukwueze’s brilliance proved decisive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Handed a surprise start by manager, Marco Silva, the AC Milan loanee justified the decision with a lively display that saw him register the assist for Kenny Tete’s early opener.

The Nigerian winger could have doubled Fulham’s lead in the first half, but he was denied first by the woodwork and later by a crucial Micky van de Ven tackle after rounding goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. His energy, creativity and defensive contribution earned him a deserved MVP award.

