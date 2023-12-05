MV Great Lagos berthing signifies global confidence in Nigeria – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the berthing of MV Great Lagos, largest container-RORO ship in Nigeria and West Africa sub-region, as an expression of confidence of the international community in Nigeria. Sanwo-Olu represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said this at the maiden call of the ship to Nigeria’s largest multipurpose Roll-on-Roll-off (RORO) terminal, the Port Terminal Multipurpose Ltd. (PTML) at the TinCan Island Port Complex, on Monday, in Lagos. The Port Terminal Multipurpose Ltd. (PTML) is owned by the Grimaldi Group. Sanwo-Olu also commended the Grimaldi Group for its investment in Lagos State and pledged to continue to harness the vast potential of the maritime sector, and drive economic growth.

“The arrival of the MV Great Lagos symbolises the strength and vibrancy of the maritime sector,” he said. Also, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, said the successful berthing of the vessel testify to the dedication of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and PTML to enhance efficiency at the port. Oyetola, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministy, Dr Magdalene Ajani, commended Grimaldi Group and PTML for deploying the vessel to Nigeria and for adding value to the Nigerian economy. Mr Mohammed BelloKoko, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said apart from the high loading capacity and several other distinctive features of the vessel,.