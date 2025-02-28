Muyideen Oladapo: I Fled From Kebbi To Lagos In Search Of Fame

Share

Nollywood actor, Muyideen Oladapo, has opened up about the challenges he faced before establishing himself in the film industry. In an interview recently, the Osun State-born actor, who is popularly known as Lala, said his parents could only afford to fund his education up to primary school so he was encouraged to learn a trade.

Oladapo said he refused to take up vulcanizing and instead pursued his passion for entertainment, which led to him learning how to drum. The actor said his decision to pursue drumming was however met with disapproval from his parents, who sent him to live with his uncle in Kebbi State.

He said during his time in the north, he learnt how to bake bread alongside his cousin Lukman Raji. Lala said after six years in Kebbi, he decided to take a bold step and flee to Lagos to pursue his dreams. The actor said he hitched a ride on a truck transporting cows to Lagos where he eventually established his own bakery business.

“At a point, I wanted to travel to Lagos. I had packed my bag and as I stepped outside I met with my uncle who told me I was following him to Kebbi State,” he said. “He claimed he was told I moved with smokers. He then took me to some market women traveling to the north. It got to a point during the trip that I started vomiting. “Lukman Raji and I are cousins.

Lukman’s dad is my mother’s brother. Lukman and his family had lived in the north. Lukman was my set and we quickly bonded because he often travels to Osun during the festive period. “It was there I was assisting my uncle who had a bakery. I lived there for six years. It was from Kebbi that I ran to Lagos.

I used to come to Lagos with Lukman. I used to tell Lukman that Lagos was good.” Continuing, he said, “The day we were to run to Lagos, we noticed my uncle had left the house to buy flour at a location, we boarded the truck used to transport cows to Lagos.”

