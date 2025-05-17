Mutiu Adepoju: Remo Stars, Ikorodu City Examples Of How Professional Clubs Should Be Run

Share

Former Super Eagles forward and a member of the 1989 U-20 World Cup, Mutiu Adepoju, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said their is no need to overhaul the current Flying Eagles team after qualifying for the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Excerpts:

After securing qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, what would you say about the performances of the Flying Eagles at the ongoing 2025 AFCON?



Actually, I’ve not been able to watch any of their matches, but I’ve been reading stories and seeing their results. For me, for the team to get this far and also securing the World Cup ticket, they have done well, and the key thing is what they have been able to achieve, qualifying for the World Cup is not a small feat. To achieve that, they have to get to the semifinals first, defeating the defending champion in the process, so they have done well. I just hope that they will be able to continue with that spirit going forward.

Some people are already calling for the overhauling of the team, asking for some young players from Europe to join the team, do you subscribe to this?

If they have participated and they have performed very well, why change the team? If there is any addition that is going to improve what they have, there is no problem. But changing the team totally with players that have not even been tested in the qualifiers, that is not useful to the team, I don’t think it’s right. I believe that if there is an addition, a little addition that will balance or improve on what they have on ground ahead of the World Cup, yes. But changing the team entirely with different players and others, I don’t think that will work. The players that have played the AFCON, they’ve been with the coach and they’ve known themselves and they are performing very well as far as qualifying for the World Cup, so why do you have to change them? Like I said there is no need to overhaul the team, get a few players that are going to add value to the team, then we are good to go. It’s not because somebody is playing in Europe, then you bring him to the team.

The history of U-20 won’t be complete without mentioning your name as a member of the Damman Miracle squad which took the Flying Eagles to the final. Recently, Nigeria have not been performing so well, what do you think has been the problem?

The time has changed and the way we were during our own time, you will see that the players that are playing presently, they just brought them together within two months. During our own time, we were in the camp for more than one year and we knew everything that the coaches wanted and we trained, we travelled together and did everything together. So we knew ourselves. But the problem now is there is no stability in the team. We see players leaving, new ones coming in, coaches being removed and replaced; I think that’s just the difference.

Talking about the NPFL, Shooting Stars at a point was fighting for the title but dropped out totally, as a former General Manager of the club, what do you think happened?

I don’t really know what happened. I believe that maybe, they were having misunderstanding as regards the players signed and registered with the team at some point thrown out of the Federation Cup, however, those are things we are seeing outside and we might not really say the things happening within the team. I will however say that there are too many changes in the team during the season, too many players being changed, being signed. I would say that’s the case. But the biggest problem started after their removal from the FA Cup because the downward trend started from then till now. It’s just unfortunate because everyone already banking on the team to secure that continental ticket after getting so close last season. The state government, the management, the fans, the players and everyone around the club already anticipating the return of continental football to Ibadan, unfortunately it was never meant to be.

Remo Stars won the title even with matches to spare. They have been closed to it in the last three seasons, but finally clinched it, what would you say about their performance this campaign?

At the start of the season, I already tipped them to win the title because of their performance in the last few seasons. I was discussing with their coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, and I told him this should be your season because what Remo has been doing, I mean, the past two, three years, was commendable. They changed the face of football and showed how football should be run. Looking at their facilities too, the professionalism and everything. That shows that sooner or later the club will win the league and they did that this season. I’m just happy that it came this season because, they have been consistent, they have working hard and making the team more professional and all that. I don’t think there is any team in the Premier that has any facilities that Remo Stars have. I want to congratulate the owner, Hon. Kunle Soname, for his tenacity, his unwavering continuity and making it clear to know that clubs can work professionally in Nigeria and for all the effort and everything that they have done for them.

As you said, Remo Stars, a deserved winner of the league, however, there is another privately owned club, Ikorodu City, who took the league by storm, how would you described the performances of the Oga Boys this campaign?

Well, like I said earlier about professionalism, that’s what Ikorodu City brought to the league and I hope clubs are going to take a cue from what these clubs are doing. Last season we had Sporting Lagos, just unfortunate that they were unable to survive but looking at Ikorodu City, they went about their games with utmost professionalism despite their lean budget and able to win games. They almost snatched the last continental slot and don’t take it away from them as they might be getting that through the Federation Cup as they are already in the semis, they have really done well this season. I don’t personally know the owner but I just know they have been following their trajectory right from the beginning of the season, the way they are doing everything, I think they deserve what they are getting and I just hope they will be able to continue so that we will continue having professional clubs.

The National Sports Festival will be starting this weekend, would you say they are still on track or the organisers already deviated from the ways it used to be in the past?

Well, I won’t be able to tell you. Let’s just see what happens after the national sports festival. One thing now, there have been lots of publicity and all that surrounding it. And I believe with this publicity, we should be able to turn out lots of talent from this sports festival. The real objective of the festival is to get talents for the country, so let’s see if that will be the case with the Gateway Games 2025, so I’m looking forward to it and looking forward to new stars emerging in various sports.

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, had an injury recently leading to surgery with the medics putting him through induced coma. Would you say Nottingham Forest’s medicals were wrong to allow him to continue in that game against Leicester City after sustaining the injury?

I don’t know what the issue was. I only know that it was in a game that he got injured. All sportsmen are prone to injuries, small or big. The only thing is how to avoid injuries and recover very quickly. That’s what I know. Medical teams should know if he could continue or not, he himself should know if he has what it takes to continue or not. It is difficult for the medical team to access immediately especially on the pitch especially if the player himself said he wants to continue. It has happened and I wish him a quick recovery. He is a strong man and I expect him to come out better after this.

Share