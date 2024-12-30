Mutfwang’s Spokesperson Kicks Off Peace, Unity Football Tournament

Share

…Appeal to FIFA agents to identify talented grassroots players.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Dr Gyang Bere, has launched and sponsored the Vwang District Peace and Unity Football Tournament in a bid to foster peace, unity, and youth empowerment in the Vwang community,

The tournament, held at the Vwang Central Football Field in Jos South Local Government Area, is aimed at strengthening social cohesion and unveiling hidden football talents within the community.

Speaking during the colourful kick-off ceremony, Dr Bere described the initiative as a strategic platform to unite the youth and nurture their exceptional abilities.

“It is with profound humility and immense joy that I stand before you today on this significant occasion, the kick-off of the Vwang District Peace and Unity Football Tournament. This initiative, which I am privileged to sponsor, is made possible by the unwavering support of this dynamic and peaceful community.

“This tournament is a deliberate step to harness the incredible football talents in Vwang, promote unity, and empower our youth with opportunities that prepare them for greatness.

“Many of our youths possess exceptional skills but lack the platforms and mentorship to showcase their abilities beyond this district. Today, we bridge that gap by providing a stage where their potential can shine, and their dreams can come true.”

Dr. Bere highlighted that the event aligns with the vision of Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s administration, which prioritizes peacebuilding, youth empowerment, and combating social vices such as drug abuse.

He emphasized that the tournament provides a platform to educate participants and the community on societal issues while encouraging productive and meaningful ventures.

“This event is not just about football; it is a call to action for our youth to pursue excellence and shun negative attitudes.

Share

Please follow and like us: