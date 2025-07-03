Mutfwang’s Political Adviser Dabang, Resigns

Mr Letep Dabang, the Political Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, has officially resigned from his role. The resignation, effective immediately, was communicated through a letter dated June 30, 2025 and addressed to the governor via the Chief of Staff.

In the letter obtained by New Telegraph yesterday in Jos, Dabang expressed appreciation for the trust and opportunity granted to him to serve in the current administration.

He also acknowledged his involvement not just as a political aide but as the Director General of the 2023 Plateau State PDP Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council, which played a pivotal role in Mutfwang’s victory.

He said: “I appreciate the opportunities I have had to serve and contribute to the government of the day. “He went on to wish the administration continued success in delivering its mandate to the people of Plateau State.”

Though Dabang did not disclose specific reasons for his resignation, political observers consider the move significant, given his history of political realignment.