Mutfwang’s Liaison Director Charges Youths To Drive Community Transformation

Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s Liaison Director, Plateau State office, Abuja Pharm. John Chun has called upon Barkin Ladi youths to become the driving force behind community transformation.

Pharm. Chun made this call while presenting a paper on the theme, “Barkin Ladi Youths as Change Agents: The Role of Youth Organizations in Community Development”, during inauguration of Plateau Youth Council (PYC) District officials held at the weekend at Gwol Youth Centre.

The Director emphasized the importance of youth participation in addressing the challenges facing Barkin Ladi, such as insecurity, youth restiveness, poor infrastructure, ecological degradation, and poverty.

According to him, for the youth to overcome the challenges and participate actively in community development, then outline several several strategies to include; Providing leadership and project management training to equip youths with essential skills and Promoting youth-friendly policies for education, entrepreneurship, and development amongst others.

He tasks youths to become change agents, driving positive transformation in their community.

Hon. Chun celebrated Barkin Ladi’s rich heritage and resources, describing the local government as a land of promise, endowed with fertile soil, cultural wealth, and dynamic youth.

“Renowned leader Nelson Mandela once said, ‘The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow.’ It is clear that the future of Barkin Ladi rests in the hands of its youth. To succeed, we must rise above these challenges together”

He urged young people to prioritize self-development and seek mentorship to achieve their goals, commending Governor Mutfwang for prioritizing youth inclusion in governance.

On his part the Executive Chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Hon. Pwajok Stephen Gyang assured the youth of his administration’s commitment to partnering with them for the growth and development of the area.

Gyang Represented by his Deputy, Hon. Pam Felix Philip reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the activities of the Plateau Youth Council and other groups willing to work with the government.

He emphasized that the administration is aligned with the vision of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, in prioritizing youth development.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Plateau Youth Council in Barkin Ladi, Rwas Zang Apollos, highlighted his leadership’s commitment to ensuring young people actively contribute to the Local Government’s progress.

He announced plans to hold quarterly activities aimed at engaging the youth positively and developing a strategic plan for the Local Government Area.

The event was attended by youth leaders, stakeholders, and other dignitaries, reflecting a shared vision of driving development through collaboration and empowerment in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

