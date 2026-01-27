Mutfwang’s Defection To APC ’ll Bring Devt To Plateau –Mwansat

Hon Istifanus Mwansat is a former Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly and now Special Adviser on Political Matters and Special Duties to Governor Caleb Mutfwang. In this Interview with MUSA PAM, he speaks on the recent defection of Governor Mutfwang to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other issues

You are the Political Adviser to the governor of Plateau State. You were in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before you defected to the APC. How do you see his movement from the PDP to the APC?

Do you see him as being well grounded in the APC? Well, that is contextual. Like we always say, all politics is local. Because of the local environment from which we operate, the governor is well grounded in Plateau politics, and that includes Plateau APC. So, I can assure you that nothing has really changed, only the platform. In terms of being grounded, he is grounded.

He is a very popular leader. His people are with him, they love him, and therefore the platform does not really matter. Nothing has changed for the worse. We are only moving from grace to grace.

What would you say is the benefit of the Governor Mutfwang being in the APC at this time?

Connecting with the centre; that is the benefit. The democratic system we run in this country is such that what you get from the national cake is a function of what you bring to the table.

The governor’s contribution to national politics will determine what Plateau State gets from the centre. That is why we are working towards being within the one-millionplus votes threshold.

So, the governor’s movement into the APC is strategic. I can assure you that he is working towards contributing a minimum of one million votes to Mr. President. If we are able to meet that mark; when we get to the discussion table, we will not be begging, we will be demanding what is rightly ours.

There is no government anywhere in the world that ignores a state that contributes huge votes. So, we are looking into the future. When you enter the discussion room, Plateau must be on the table. Nobody will overlook votes coming from Plateau.

Our votes will be determining votes, not just votes to fill blank spaces. We intend to occupy that space Looking back at 2023, there was a lot of tension in the state. As we approach 2027, do you foresee a repeat of that tension, especially considering the bad blood that followed the last elections?

After the 2023 elections and all the rancour that followed, people resorted to prayers that God should help us have elections that are rancourfree, where brothers will not insult or become antagonistic towards one another. God has answered that prayer by leading Governor Mutfwang to take steps that will avert such rancorous and antagonistic outcomes.

I can assure you that 2027 will be a rancourfree election. It will be an election that will be concluded peacefully that people may not even realise that an election took place. We are collapsing into one. Today, everyone is in the APC. Therefore, 2027 will be peaceful. It will build unity, progress, and love for the state. That is why the governor says everywhere he goes that ‘we are the Plateau Peoples Party, flying on the platform of the APC.’

That tells you that this is a Plateau movement and every Nigerian resident in Plateau is part of this movement. Of course, there will be dissenting voices, but I can assure you those are for optics. About 98 per cent of Plateau people will move in one direction, and that direction is the direction of the leader of the state – Governor Mutfwang.

Recently, the PDP held a meeting where some key stakeholders said that since the governor was elected on the platform of the PDP, he still holds the PDP mandate until he is re-elected under the APC. What is your view on that?

I do not want to join issues with the PDP. It was my beloved party and it is too early for me to engage in such debates. However, I can assure you that even members of the PDP, those who still remain there, about 80 per cent of them will support and vote for the governor. For optics, yes, we accept whatever they say.

But in reality, deep down, they love the governor. That is why they are still holding on to him. Anything that is good; people want to hold on to it. We know why the governor left the PDP.

The reasons are obvious. Look at what is happening in Ekiti State today, where the PDP is not even on the ballot due to structural problems. Any reasonable and proactive leader must take proactive decisions. You don’t wait until it is too late before looking for a safe haven.

The scripture says a wise person sees danger ahead and takes steps to avert it. That is what the governor has done. Even PDP members will vote for Mutfwang on the platform of the APC in 2027, God willing.

There are critical federal projects in Plateau State and the North Central geopolitical zone that have been neglected, such as the Jos International Airport and the AkwangaJos-Gombe road. Do you see the governor’s relationship with the President changing the situation?

Those are part of the accompanying benefits of aligning with the centre. A week ago, the governor met with the Minister of Works and assurances were given. In the governor’s presence, the process of signing the agreement between the Federal Government and the contractor was almost concluded. I can assure you that before the second quarter of this year, the contract will be consummated and work will commence.

Imagine the benefits of that corridor. So, these are the benefits we expect. The airport and other projects are works in progress. Plateau State is in for good times by aligning with the centre.

What should Plateau expect in 2027, regarding the presidential election?

I can speak for Plateau. We are mobilizing a minimum of one million votes for Mr. President in 2027. God willing, the leader of the state will lead that effort. This will improve Plateau’s strategic positioning nationally

With so many politicians moving to the APC, don’t you think Nigeria is moving towards a one-party system?

Nigeria is too complicated for a one-party state. There was a time the PDP dominated during Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, when everyone gravitated towards it. The tide has changed. Today, people are converging, but other parties are also mobilizing.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is coming up, Labour Party is mobilizing and the PDP is still mobilizing. So, the idea of a one-party state is completely unrealistic. At best, you may have one mega party and other smaller parties serving as opposition. That is democracy

How do you manage interests within the APC now that everyone is coming in, especially with fears that the party may break after the primary elections?

Politics is a game of contestation; contest of interests. It is normal. Even small parties have internal contests. Every party, big or small, will have contest. In Plateau, there will be contests and winners will emerge. The same applies to other states.

There is no political party without contest. Those who win will win; those who lose will either accept defeat or contest the outcome. Nothing has changed.

Some people still believe that Plateau State is PDP and PDP is Plateau, and that the move to APC is just for 2027. Do you agree with that?

I don’t agree with that. People are emotionally attached to PDP for historical reasons.

The party was conceived in Plateau, the name was coined here, the first national chairman was from Plateau, and Obasanjo emerged through a convention held here. So, changing that mindset will take time. This decision may appear unpopular, but it is the safest and best decision.

With time, people are beginning to understand that. The governor once gave an analogy: a room can host a wild party today and a worship service tomorrow.

The room doesn’t change; the people do. So, it’s not about PDP or APC it’s about the people in the party. We are the Plateau Peoples Party, flying on the platform of the APC. Plateau is the party; everybody is on board.

How would you describe PDP in Plateau State today?

PDP is sick.

Is there a chance that it can recover?

Those who injected the sickness are still around. Recovery is not within our control. We have allowed some people to remain there to nurse it. If it heals, fine. If not, we move on.

Everywhere you go now in Plateau, you see APC flags. Is that your handiwork?

It is organic. People are moving with their governor. They trust him and his judgment.

When should Plateau expect to receive the President?

In a matter of days; certainly not more than a week, Plateau will witness the grandest reception in its history. Dignitaries are mobilizing themselves to come and show respect and love for Governor Mutfwang. So, we appeal for Plateau citizens support, prayers and understanding.