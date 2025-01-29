Mutfwang’s Aide Commission 300KV Transformer In Plateau Community

Share

In an effort to address the challenges of inadequate electricity in a community in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Gyang Bere has commissioned a 300KV transformer in Dalyoho community in Chugwi Ward, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government of the State.

Dr Bere’s effort is part of the state government’s initiatives to improve the electricity supply and promote development in rural areas.

The 300KV transformer, originally donated by the former Deputy Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Fom Gwottson was finally brought to life with all necessary equipment and materials provided for the complete installation.

While Commissioning the transformer Dr. Gyang Bere said his commitment to community development was what facilitated the activation of a 300Kv transformer that had been lying dormant for ten years.

He expressed deep gratitude to the original donors of the transformer and emphasized his commitment to the development of his community.

He described the project as a rare privilege to contribute to the growth of his hometown and highlighted the importance of lighting up rural areas as part of Governor Mutfwang’s administration’s policies.

Dr Bere pointed out the administration’s recent achievements in rural electrification and hinted that the upcoming Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) would further enhance social and economic activities in local communities.

He added that the gesture not only revitalized the local area but also underscored the importance of partnerships and proactive governance in driving rural development.

Speaking after the commissioning of the transformer Gwom Chugwi, Da Atyos Mwadkon Mandung appreciate the Director of Press for providing service to the community.

He decided that the newly commissioned transformer is expected to serve eight communities within the ward, significantly improving their quality of life

The commissioning of the transformer is seen as a milestone in addressing the community’s long-standing power challenges and a testament to the impact of focused leadership and community-driven initiatives.

