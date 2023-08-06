Mutfwang Will Work For Dev, Interest Of Plateau – Hon. Ashoms

Newly sworn-in Commissioner of Information and Culture in Plateau State, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms has said that Governor Caleb Mutfwang is determined and focused to work for the interest, development and progress of Plateau State.

Hon. Ashoms, a veteran Journalist and also 0n-air personality in Plateau State made this known in Jos on Sunday while speaking with New Telegraph appreciated Governor Mutfwang for trusting him with responsibility and pledging his commitment toward communicating effectively the programmes and policies of the Government to the people of the State.

“We are expecting effective dissemination of robust activities of government. Plateau people trust His Excellency, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang looked at what happened after he was declared the governor of Plateau State.

“They were celebrations in all the wards, all the local government areas and, of course, on the plateau and beyond. of course, Plateau people expect dividends of democracy, they expect to see governance at a different level.

“So I will be disseminating that information and interfacing with the people, I will be telling the people what the government is doing.

“The governor like everybody knows God, he is going to work for God and plateau and he is going to work in the interest of the state. As we will always say “the time is now” for Plateau state to progress.

“The time is now for the plateau to be developed. The time is now for the plateau to grow. The time is now for Plateau to take its place in the committee of states.

According to him, all commissioners and appointees of government are going to synergize with Governor Mutfwang to give Plateau people purposeful leadership, robust leadership, a leadership that is going to be engaging.

He added that under the leadership of Governor Mutfwang and by the grace of God Plateau state is going to be back to its glory days, saying the state is going to be on track and will be developed.

“We will be open to suggestions, we will be open to solutions. We will be open to problems too, because we are in government to provide Succour to our people. And this government, from what you have seen by the appointment of Commissioners and other appointees you will see that they are men and women of timbre and Calibre, men that are ready to serve Plateau State.

“We are going to have robust engagement with key players in the media world. We are going to have to interface with them so that they tell us the issues. We know some of them, but it’s easier when the ideation is with the people.

“So will energize Media organizations and work together so that our state will be greater. And of course, you know, when you have developmental strides, the media will have no choice but to promote it.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to all people on the plateau to love one another to live in peace. Let us create a plateau that our children and generations will be proud of. So I want to use this opportunity to call on all residents and indigenes of Plateau State.

“This governor is not going to discriminate, he is not going to isolate people, he is going to carry everybody along as you have seen.

“Today, the youngest commissioner on the Plateau is a 36-year-old Hausa man, it tells you that we do not discriminate. Today we have women in this cabinet. We have elderly people, we have the middle age and we have young people.

“So we are going to synergize and we are going to bring our strength, our energy, Vigour, zest, and vitality into governance, And of course, at the end of the day, Plateau people will be glad that Caleb Mutfwang was the governor.