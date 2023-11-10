Mutfwang Wants Farming Reintroduced In School Curriculum

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has advocated for agricultural farming to be reintroduced in secondary schools, saying that it will help to boost food security in the country.

He said he will use his office to ensure that this is achievable in the shortest time.

The Governor stated this in Mangu at the weekend when he joined his alma mater at a reunion in Gindiri secondary school in Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “The Gindiri compound schools initiative was a practice where students were given portions of land to cultivate food crops and keep livestock to complement school feeding.

“The practice was introduced by Christian Missionaries who founded the schools in the early 1950s.

“The practice was however jettisoned by Africans who later headed the schools.

“To reintroduce the scheme across all Secondary schools in Plateau will not only encourage students to develop an interest in agriculture but continue with it as a business in future”, he said.

Mutfwang called for prayers and support for the Government at all levels, assuring that his administration will continue to render service without discrimination and will meet the yearnings and aspirations of Plateau Citizens.

Earlier, the President, of the Church of Christ in Nations and proprietor of the Gindiri Compound schools, Reverend Dr Amos Mozo assured of collaboration with old students Associations of all schools to improve on the sound foundation of the institutions.

Rev. Mozo pledged the prayers and support of the Church for the government to succeed.

At a Townhall Hall meeting of the Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA), held at Vincent Hall, BSS Gindiri, President of the Association, Engr Sunday Hyat, presented a report on how to sustain the legacy of excellence at Boys Secondary and Girls High Schools Gindiri.

Earlier, GOSA held its mini-convention in Jos where Mutfwang was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the State Arch. Samuel Jatau was honoured with a Platinum award, the highest honour of the Association while 20 other elected and appointed members of the Association received charges.

Former Plateau State Governor and Minister of Labour, Simon Lalong was among other recipients of other categories of awards.