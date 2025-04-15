Mutfwang Visits Bassa, Mourns Victims Of Deadly Attacks

Share

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has visited Zikke and Kimakpa communities in Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area following the gruesome terrorist attacks that occurred between the late hours of Sunday, April 13, and the early hours of Monday, April 14, 2025, which claimed over 50 lives..

The Governor, visibly shaken by the scale of destruction and human suffering, was deeply moved upon seeing the despondent women, children, and elderly who were displaced and left without shelter or means of livelihood.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences and reassured the victims of his administration’s steadfast support during these trying times.

Accompanied by the State’s security chiefs, Governor Mutfwang said that the government has re-evaluated and is reengineering the State’s security architecture to forestall further attacks and ensure lasting peace and stability across Plateau State.

“We are here to mourn with you, to pay our respects to those whose lives were cut short by this senseless act of terror. The entire nation is grieving with you, and so is the international community,” the Governor said.

“I have wept since yesterday because we believed that all necessary measures were in place to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies. We have made significant investments in security, but as with many human efforts, they sometimes fall short. However, this incident is a painful setback for us, especially as we have made considerable progress in pursuing peace across the Plateau.”

He reiterated his administration’s determination to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

“No one has the right to take the law into their hands. Despite the provocation, we must not allow ourselves to be dragged into the abyss of lawlessness. We remain committed to building a peaceful and prosperous Plateau for all.”

In his remarks, the Brra Nggwe Irigwe, Ronku Aka, thanked Governor Mutfwang for his prompt and compassionate visit to the affected communities.

He urged security agencies to intensify efforts to safeguard rural populations and lauded the Governor’s development strides, particularly the construction of roads in the area.

“We are a peaceful and accommodating people. Our hospitality should not be mistaken for weakness. We believe in the rule of law and will not seek revenge.

“This land is our ancestral home, and we have no other. Some people may wish for Plateau’s downfall, but we remain steadfast in our hope for its rise and restoration.”

The traditional ruler prayed for divine wisdom for the Governor in handling the challenges facing the State.

Meanwhile, Governor Mutfwang also received the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who announced the deployment of more police personnel to Plateau State.

He condemned the attacks and reaffirmed the Police Force’s commitment to restoring the state’s reputation as a beacon of peace and tourism in Nigeria.

