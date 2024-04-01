Mutfwang Urges PDP Elders To Unite, Uphold Party Values

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has urged elders in the State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to uphold the party’s values and contribute to promoting peaceful coexistence, unity, tolerance, and cooperation within the party.

Governor Mutfwang stated this on Monday in Jos during a breakfast meeting with stakeholders and members of the PDP Elders’ Forum at his residence at the old Government House in Little Rayfield, where he emphasized the importance of wise guidance and counsel from the elders in ensuring the party’s stability and respecting the popular wishes of the people, especially at the grassroots level.

Acknowledging the upcoming congresses to elect party officials, Mutfwang cautioned against actions that could lead to conflicts within the party, stressing the need for inclusivity and consensus-building.

He stated, “PDP belongs to the people of Plateau; it is a platform they have identified with since 1999. It is imperative to have the body of elders functioning, as their wisdom is invaluable in guiding the party.”

Governor Mutfwang assured that the party would soon commence the congress process, urging elders to demonstrate leadership and provide good counsel for peace to prevail.

Chairman of the PDP Elders’ Forum, Chief Raymond Dabo, expressed gratitude for the governor’s leadership and reiterated the elders’ commitment to supporting the party’s progress.

Eminent elders who attended the meeting included former Governor Jonah Jang, Amb. Yahaya Kwande as well as former Ministers and other prominent party members.